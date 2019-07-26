Woodstock 50 fest will go on in Maryland

  • July 26 2019 10:20:57

Woodstock 50 fest will go on in Maryland

NEW YORK - AFP
Woodstock 50 fest will go on in Maryland

This year's 50th anniversary Woodstock festival will be held not in upstate New York but in Maryland, according to an announcement coming just weeks before the massive event is to take place.

Woodstock 50 producers told The New York Times that the Aug. 16-18 event would be held at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland northeast of the US capitol.

Much of the music world had given up on the prospect of the anniversary blast, as the festival's producers ran into a number of financial woes and rejection by multiple venues in upstate New York, where the original 1969 celebration of peace, love and music took place.

The lineup announced earlier this year boasted heavy hitters including Jay-Z and Miley Cyrus along with performers who took the stage at the original performance, such as John Fogerty and Santana.

It is unclear which artists will perform at Woodstock 50, as artist contracts were linked to the original venue of Watkins Glen.

According to court documents, the festival had already shelled out $32 million to artists on the first lineup, and likely performers would get to keep those payments whether or not they stay on board.

The outdoor amphitheater in Maryland is run by the same concert promoter who runs the well-known 9:30 and Anthem clubs in Washington.

Tickets for the event have yet to go on sale.

Michael Lang, an original promoter behind the 1969 celebration, who had received much blame by financiers who backed out of the event slated for Watkins Glen, has repeatedly likened Woodstock's woes to the 1969 version.

That show was also dismissed from its planned locale just weeks before it was to go on, and moved to the now storied town of Bethel, New York.

A separate anniversary concert is planned for that spot over the same weekend.

Woodstock, festival, Maryland

MOST POPULAR

  1. Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

    Greece offers Turkey 'olive branch': Greek FM

  2. US wants Turkey not to activate S-400, says Pompeo

    US wants Turkey not to activate S-400, says Pompeo

  3. Erdoğan says Russia visa-free travel fruit of warm relations

    Erdoğan says Russia visa-free travel fruit of warm relations

  4. Turkey, US continue negotiations on Patriot sale amid S-400 rift

    Turkey, US continue negotiations on Patriot sale amid S-400 rift

  5. Top military brass assesses potential Turkish op into eastern Syria

    Top military brass assesses potential Turkish op into eastern Syria
Recommended
Venice announces star lineup but just two films by women

Venice announces star lineup but just two films by women    
Once Upon a Time in a Land of Sequels

Once Upon a Time in a Land of Sequels 

Madonna collaborator uploads demos to undercut auction

Madonna collaborator uploads demos to undercut auction
Historical refrigerator discovered in eastern Turkey

Historical refrigerator discovered in eastern Turkey
Gypsy Girl replica ‘almost ready’ for US museum

Gypsy Girl replica ‘almost ready’ for US museum
Virtual tour in millennia-old Akdamar Church

Virtual tour in millennia-old Akdamar Church
WORLD Tunisia prepares for presidents funeral, new elections

Tunisia prepares for president's funeral, new elections

Tunisia is inviting world leaders to attend the funeral for its president who died in office and preparing a new election to replace him.
ECONOMY Central Bank reserves reach $96.3B in June

Central Bank reserves reach $96.3B in June

The official reserves of the Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) totaled $96.3 billion as of the end of June, the bank reported on July 26.
SPORTS Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games

Skateboarders stoked to send sport to greater heights at Games

In exactly a year from July 26, skateboarding will make its Olympic bow at the Tokyo 2020 Games with top skaters hoping the global exposure will help take the sport to the next level of popularity.