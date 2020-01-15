Wikipedia ban to be lifted after top court ruling issued

  • January 15 2020 12:43:14

Wikipedia ban to be lifted after top court ruling issued

ANKARA
Wikipedia ban to be lifted after top court ruling issued

Turkey’s telecommunications watchdog is set to lift its ban on online encyclopedia Wikipedia after the official publication on Jan. 15 of a top court ruling that the more than two-year block was a violation of expression.

The Constitutional Court gave the detailed ruling in the Official Gazette published on Jan. 15. Access to Wikipedia is set to be restored, as the ruling was conveyed to the Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK).

On Dec. 26, 2019, the Constitutional Court ruled that the access ban on Wikipedia in the country is a violation of freedom of expression. The BTK blocked access in April 2017, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.

Access to Wikipedia and all its language editions were blocked under a law that allows the government to ban websites it considers posing a national security threat.

Wikipedia declined to remove content from the community-generated site, citing its opposition to censorship. It petitioned the Constitutional Court in May 2017 after talks with Turkish officials and a challenge in lower courts failed.

On its website, the court said on Dec. 26 it had ruled “that freedom of expression, which is under the protection of the 26th clause of the Constitution, had been violated.”

The top court ordered the Ankara 1st Criminal Court of Peace, which made the decision on access ban, to unblock Wikipedia.

The ruling was passed by a 10-to-six majority in the court.

Many Turks have found ways to circumvent the ban on Wikipedia and other blocked websites.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

    Ottoman conquest of Istanbul to be focus of Netflix’s new Turkish series

  2. Turkey did its part, ball now in Moscow’s court, Erdoğan says

    Turkey did its part, ball now in Moscow’s court, Erdoğan says

  3. Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast

    Dr Öz urges Americans to 'cancel' breakfast

  4. Turkey's ties with Syria, Israel and Egypt in 2020

    Turkey's ties with Syria, Israel and Egypt in 2020

  5. Ceasefire over, war to resume in Libya: Pro-Haftar MP

    Ceasefire over, war to resume in Libya: Pro-Haftar MP
Recommended
Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister

Haftar delayed truce to undermine Turkish-Russian weight on Libya peace talks: Minister
Some circles aim to use Armenia issue to divide Turks, official says

Some circles aim to use 'Armenia issue' to divide Turks, official says

One more body found days after Bosphorus crash

One more body found days after Bosphorus crash
US, Turkish army chiefs meet in Brussels

US, Turkish army chiefs meet in Brussels
Turkish president receives newly elected Armenian Patriarch

Turkish president receives newly elected Armenian Patriarch
Turkish puppeteer aims to preserve Karagöz and Hacivat

Turkish puppeteer aims to preserve Karagöz and Hacivat
WORLD Australian wildfire smoke stokes health fears in cities

Australian wildfire smoke stokes health fears in cities

Fire alarms have been sounding in high-rise buildings across downtown Sydney and Melbourne as dense smoke from distant wildfires confuse electronic sensors. Modern government office blocks in the Australian capital Canberra have been closed because the air inside is too dangerous for civil servants to breathe.

ECONOMY AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

AnadoluJet, a brand of Turkey’s national flag carrier, will be a global carrier by launching several new international flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport.
SPORTS Juventus Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Juventus' Turkish defender Merih Demiral undergoes knee surgery, will miss EURO 2020

Italian football powerhouse Juventus' Turkish central defender Merih Demiral will be out for at least six months, the Turin club said on Jan. 14.