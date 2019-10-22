Wanted prosecutor detained over FETÖ links

ANKARA/KONYA-Anadolu Agency

A fugitive prosecutor with alleged ties to the FETÖ has been detained in Istanbul, security sources said on Oct. 21.

Mehmet Murat Dalkuş, a prosecutor during the Ergenekon trials, had been expelled from his profession by the High Council of Judges and Prosecutors due to his alleged involvement with FETÖ and had been wanted.

Provincial gendarmerie command detained him following a two-month investigation.

He was accused by the Supreme Court of abuse of duty, deprivation of liberty and membership in an armed terrorist organization.

Detention warrants issued for 60 FETO suspects

Turkish prosecutors on Oct. 22 issued arrest warrants for 60 people over their suspected links to the FETÖ.

Prosecutors in the central Konya province issued arrest warrants for 60 suspects, who were accused of being “covert imams” -- senior FETÖ members -- leading terror group members who infiltrated into the Turkish Armed Forces.

The detention warrants were issued following the statements of previously detained army personnel who were the members of FETÖ.

Konya's organized crime police launched simultaneous operations across 27 provinces to nab the terror suspects.

The hunt for suspects is still underway.

Ergenekon and Balyoz cases

The Ergenekon conspiracy probe, dating back to 2007, led to a series of trials of military officers, politicians, academics and journalists alleged to be members of Ergenekon, a clandestine organization accused of plotting against the government.

They were convicted in 2013, but the Supreme Court of Appeals later overturned hundreds of convictions in the case.

Last year, Turkish authorities said the 2013 Ergenekon trial was based on fabricated evidence and blamed the prosecutors, who were FETÖ member soldiers, of trying to purge the military of rival officers.

In the Balyoz (Sledgehammer) case, hundreds of Turkish military personnel, including high-ranking generals, were convicted for plotting a coup against the then newly elected Justice and Development Party (AKP) government in 2003.

In early 2015, an Istanbul high court overturned the convictions against all 236 suspects and acquitted them.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016 which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.