Wanted PKK terrorist neutralized in eastern Turkey

ANKARA/VAN-Anadolu Agency

One of two terrorists neutralized in an operation by Turkish security forces in eastern Turkey was on the country's wanted list, the country's Interior Ministry announced on Nov. 1.

Muhacir Duman, codenamed Karker, was neutralized in Van province during an operation conducted by the provincial gendarmerie command to uncover the activities of the PKK.

He was in the wanted list, sought with a bounty of 300,000 Turkish liras ($52,500).

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the EU.