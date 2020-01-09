Volleyball: Turkish women seek win for 2020 Olympics

  • January 09 2020 15:08:15

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's national women volleyball team will take on Belgium for their last group match in the European qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Jan. 10.

Turkey were beaten by Germany 3-1 in their first game of the European qualifiers on Tuesday while they beat Croatia 3-1 in their second game on Wednesday in the tournament.

Following second their games, Turkey currently sit in second spot in Pool B as Germany top the group with two wins.

Belgium and Croatia are in third and fourth place, they will play against each other in their second match in Pool B on Jan. 9.

Turkey's last Pool B game against Belgium will kick off in the Dutch city of Apeldoorn at 15:30GMT on Jan. 10.

The Netherlands, Bulgaria, Poland and Azerbaijan in the Pool A are also competing for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The best two nations in each pool will qualify for the semi-finals in the European qualifiers.

The winner-takes-all final is set for Jan. 12.

The winner will secure a place in the 2020 Olympic Games scheduled between July 24 - Aug. 9.

