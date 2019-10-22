Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

  • October 22 2019 16:17:00

Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency
Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

German automotive giant Volkswagen is not actively looking for new locations as an alternative for the production plant in Turkey, a company spokeswoman said on Oct. 22.

"We are watching developments very closely. Our plans for Turkey are currently on hold," Leslie Bothge told Anadolu Agency.

Volkswagen Turkey Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. was established early October with capital of 943.5 million Turkish liras ($164.5 million), according to the Turkish Trade Registry Gazette.

The company was founded to design, produce, assemble, sell, import and export automobiles, trucks and all sorts of motor and transport vehicles and their parts and components.

The German carmaker was expected to invest more than € 1 billion for the factory and start production in 2022.

The Volkswagen Group, established in 1937, is the owner of several vehicle brands, including Audi, Seat, Skoda, Lamborghini, Porsche, Bentley, Man, Ducati, and Scania.

Other prominent auto manufacturers -- including Fiat, Ford, Hyundai, Mercedes, Renault, and Toyota -- have manufacturing operations in Turkey.

Investment,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

    Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

  2. Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

    Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

  3. Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson

    Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson

  4. Over 700 YPG terrorists have left planned safe zone, Erdoğan says ahead of Russia trip

    Over 700 YPG terrorists have left planned safe zone, Erdoğan says ahead of Russia trip

  5. World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis

    World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis
Recommended
Road, bridge tolls reap $255M

Road, bridge tolls reap $255M
Hakan Atilla to head Istanbul Stock Exchange

Hakan Atilla to head Istanbul Stock Exchange

Turkish Treasury borrows $760M through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $760M through auctions
Central government gross debt stock over $220B

Central government gross debt stock over $220B
Istanbul home market sees $21 bln in sales in 2018

Istanbul home market sees $21 bln in sales in 2018
Number of local millionaires rise by almost 30,000

Number of local millionaires rise by almost 30,000
WORLD Mass protests continue in Lebanon despite reform plan

Mass protests continue in Lebanon despite reform plan

Protesters took to the streets in Lebanon for a sixth day despite an economic reform plan announced by the government

ECONOMY Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

Volkswagen not seeking alternatives to site in Turkey

German automotive giant Volkswagen is not actively looking for new locations as an alternative for the production plant in Turkey, a company spokeswoman said on Oct. 22.
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

Turkish weightlifter Muhammet Furkan Özbek won a gold medal in the 2019 European Junior & Under 23 Championships in Romania's capital, Bucharest, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation announced on Oct. 21.