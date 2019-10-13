Vivid gladiator fresco discovered at Pompeii

  • October 13 2019 13:04:23

Vivid gladiator fresco discovered at Pompeii

ROME - AFP
Vivid gladiator fresco discovered at Pompeii

A vivid fresco depicting an armour-clad gladiator standing victorious as his wounded opponent stumbles gushing blood has been discovered in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii, Italy's culture ministry said Oct. 11.

The striking scene in gold, blue and red was uncovered in what experts think was a tavern frequented by gladiators, who fought each other, prisoners and wild animals for the public's entertainment.

"We do not know how this fight ended. Gladiators were killed or shown mercy," Pompeii's director Massimo Osanna said.

A "Murmillo" fighter wearing a plumed, wide-brimmed helmet with visor, holds aloft his large rectangular shield in his left hand, as he grips his short sword in the right.

On the ground next to him lies the shield of the defeated "Thraex", who has suffered deep wounds and is on the point of collapse.

"What is particularly interesting is the extremely realistic representation of the wounds, such as the one on the wrist and chest of the unsuccessful gladiator, from which the blood runs, wetting his leggings," Osanna said.

"The Thraex is gesturing with his hand, possibly asking for mercy," he said.

The fresco, which measures 1.12 meters by 1.5 meters, was found in what excavators believe was a basement room, as the imprint of a wooden staircase can be seen above it.

The building was situated not far from the gladiators' barracks in Regio V, an entire quarter of the site that has recently offered up several impressive archaeological finds but is yet to open to the public.

It was most likely a tavern with an upper floor of rooms used either by the innkeeper or by prostitutes, the ministry said.

The discovery was made during works to secure an area of the north of the archaeological park under the Great Pompeii Project, launched after years of bad maintenance and poor weather caused a series of wall collapses.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the find showed Pompeii was "an inexhaustible mine of research and knowledge for the archaeologists of today and the future".

The ruined city in southern Italy is the second most visited tourist site in the country, after the Colosseum in Rome, with more than 3.6 million visitors in 2018.

Perhaps the most significant find at the Regio V so far has been an inscription uncovered last year that proves the city was destroyed by Mount Vesuvius after October 17, 79 AD and not on August 24 as previously thought.

The most eye-catching one, however, was the skeleton of a man in 2018 whose torso was found protruding from a large stone block which had crushed his head.

He appeared to have survived the initial eruption, and attempted to flee as volcanic ash blanketed the city, but was slowed down by a limp and was probably overcome by lethal gases, experts said.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey takes control of Syria's Ras al-Ayn as op enters fourth day

    Turkey takes control of Syria's Ras al-Ayn as op enters fourth day

  2. Ankara to respond 'tit-for-tat' to possible US sanctions

    Ankara to respond 'tit-for-tat' to possible US sanctions

  3. Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy

    Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy

  4. Russia blocks US statement at UN on Turkish operation

    Russia blocks US statement at UN on Turkish operation

  5. Targeting US in Syria 'out of question' says defense minister

    Targeting US in Syria 'out of question' says defense minister
Recommended
Stamps take visitors on a history journey

Stamps take visitors on a history journey
Roman Temple in Tieion unearthed

Roman Temple in Tieion unearthed
Egypt discovers archaeological industrial zone in Luxors Valley of the Monkeys

Egypt discovers archaeological industrial zone in Luxor's 'Valley of the Monkeys'
Turkish cellist grabs first prize in New York

Turkish cellist grabs first prize in New York
Thracian civilization being unearthed

Thracian civilization being unearthed
Mosaic in Çanakkale unearthed

Mosaic in Çanakkale unearthed
WORLD Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy

Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy

The Spanish Embassy in Ankara has reiterated that Madrid has not yet made any official decision about the future of its continued deployment of Patriot air defense systems for the protection of the Turkish air space under a NATO mission.
ECONOMY Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has a secure investment environment like other European countries, said the president of the European Economic Senate.
SPORTS Turkey seeks another victory in France

Turkey seeks another victory in France

The top two teams in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualification stage clash on Oct. 14 in Paris with the winner to get a major advantage for a ticket to next summer’s finals.