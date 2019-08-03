Veternarians heal and release wounded vulture

SİİRT-Anadolu Agency

A black vulture has been released back to nature after getting weeks of treatment by veterinarians in southeastern Turkey.

“It was found wounded in the village of Eğlence,” said Gökhan Şeker, a Nature Conservation and National Parks Directorate engineer.

After successful treatment, “it was released back to nature from a high hillside,” he added.

The vulture was found wounded by villagers in Eruh, in the Siirt province, and it was taken to the veterinary hospital at Siirt University for treatment.

The bird made a full recovery after three weeks of treatment, Şeker said, adding that this vulture species is rare in the region.