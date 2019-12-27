Vehicle carrying migrants overturns in Çanakkale, 32 injured

ÇANAKKALE-Anadolu Agency

At least 32 people were injured on Dec. 26 when a truck carrying irregular migrants crashed in the Aegean Turkey, according to initial reports.

The truck overturned in Çanakkale's Ezine district while it was carrying 50 irregular migrants.

The injured were referred to hospitals for treatment, with seven of them sustaining serious injuries.

The emergency team and gendarmerie immediately rushed to the scene for help.

The migrants who escaped the accident uninjured were transferred to the local gendarmerie command.

The driver of the truck, identified only with initials G.A., was arrested for human trafficking.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.