Uzbekistan eyes closer ties with Turkey via magazines

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Uzbekistan's embassy in Turkey introduced magazines on July 22 in a bid to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

The embassy presented "New Uzbekistan" magazine in Turkish and "New Turkey" magazine in the Uzbek language, aiming for them to become a "guide" for businesspeople for "illuminating" their activities in both countries, Uzbek Ambassador to Turkey Alisher Agzamhadjaev said in a speech at a hotel in them capital, Ankara.

Speaking at the ceremony for the launch of the magazines, Turkey's Vice President Fuat Oktay said Uzbekistan has a strategic position with its geopolitical and historical ties while neighboring all states in Central Asia.

Turkey is aware of Uzbekistan's potential in all areas and is ready to support it in all matters in order to carry it higher, he said.

Oktay also said the visit of a delegation from Uzbekistan to Turkey would make significant contributions to the development of ties between the "friendly and brotherly" countries.

"I believe that our countries, which are connected by brotherhood and are two important stops on the historical Silk Road, will work together for a more prosperous and peaceful future," Oktay said.

Turkey and Uzbekistan share similar languages, cultures and joys as well as sorrows, he added.

"The friendship and brotherhood is the greatest power for us, the most precious treasure to be protected."

Oktay stressed that the bilateral trade volume between the countries reached $900 million in the first five months of 2019, adding that by the end of year, they are eyeing it to reach $2 billion.

Underscoring the importance of the Joint Economic Commission meeting to be held on July 23 in Ankara, Oktay said the two countries are targeting to increase the trade volume to $5 billion in the medium term.

Agzamhadjaev, meanwhile, stressed that intensive work is Fongoing on improving bilateral relations between Turkey and Uzbekistan.

"Our doors are open to Turkish citizens, and Turkey's doors are open for our [Uzbek] businessmen," he said.

Uzbekistan's Deputy Prime Minister Elyor Ganiev said efforts are being carried out by both sides to further develop bilateral relations, adding relations "have moved to a new stage in terms of quality".

Uzbek-Turkish relations are growing, developing and progressing in all areas without slowing down, Ganiev said.

"Over the last two to three years, Uzbek-Turkish relations have been experiencing developments that have not been previously observed," Ganiev said, underlining the historical, moral and spiritual ties between the "brotherly people".

Bilateral relations have increased to the point of joint strategic cooperation, he added.

Ganiev said 225 companies were established with Turkish capital in Uzbekistan in the first half of 2019, adding the total number of Turkish companies in his country exceeded 1,000.

He also said the magazines presented by the Uzbek embassy will be filling an information gap and informing Turkish people about the latest developments in Uzbekistan during the past two to three years as well as addressing the developments which took place in Turkey during the last 15 years.

"I believe that such publications will allow us to get to know each other better and to better comprehend our historical and spiritual ties," he said.

The event was accompanied by traditional Uzbek music, a cultural performance and cuisine and was attended by politicians, lawmakers, bureaucrats and diplomats as well as representatives of non-governmental organizations and Turkish and Uzbek citizens.