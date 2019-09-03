Turkey loses 93-92 to US in OT at Basketball World Cup

ISTANBUL

Turkey lost 93-92 in overtime to the United States on Sept. 3 at the Basketball World Cup, closely missing the chance to grab its first win ever against the basketball giant.

Turkish players missed four consecutive free shots in the final minute of the overtime, while Khris Middleton successfully converted two for the United States with 2.1 seconds to go.

Kemba Walker led the U.S. with 20 points, while Joe Harris and Jayson Tatum added 16 points each.

NBA veteran Ersan İlyasova shined for Turkey with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Furkan Korkmaz, another NBA player, scored 16 points, and Melih Mahmutoğlu added 13.