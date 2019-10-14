US withdraws forces from observation post in Syria

  • October 14 2019 10:10:00

US withdraws forces from observation post in Syria

ANKARA
US withdraws forces from observation post in Syria

The U.S. on Oct. 13 withdrew its forces from military observation post south of Ayn Al-Arab in northern Syria, according to security sources. 

The U.S. started to withdraw from Ayn Al-Arab, also known as Kobani, at 15:00 p.m. local time [1200GMT].

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said that the U.S. is preparing to evacuate about 1,000 U.S. troops from northern Syria.

Esper said that President Donald Trump had directed U.S. troops in northern Syria to begin pulling out “as safely and quickly as possible.”

The decision came a week after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would pull back its forces from the Syrian border after a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey
Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

Trump urges Europe to take ISIL prisoners back

Trump on Oct. 13 called on European countries to take ISILprisoners back to their country of origins.

“Europe should have taken them back after numerous requests. They should do it now,” said Trump on Twitter.

“The U.S. has the worst of the ISIS prisoners,” he said, using another acronym for ISIL.

“Turkey and the Kurds must not let them escape,” said Trump.

“They will never come to, or be allowed in, the United States,” he added.

 

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

On Oct. 12, Turkey's defense minister said that targeting the U.S. observation point in Syria was out of question during the ongoing counter-terror operation.

Amid its ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Syria, Turkey said on Oct. 12 it will assume the responsibility of Daesh elements held in detention centers in northern Syria falling inside Turkey’s newly launched operation east of the Euphrates River.

Turkey will undertake surveillance of the ISIL elements in detention centers and their families in camps located in the areas to be cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists, the Foreign Ministry said.

Erdoğan discussed the issue with his U.S. counterpart Trump over phone, it noted.

The sustainable solution could be achieved if foreign terrorist fighters and their families in Syria were to be returned to their countries of origin, put on a trial and rehabilitated, it added.

Ankara wants to eliminate terrorist elements of the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG, from the region.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border. Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

 

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

    Turkey’s VP condemns Turkish Cypriot leader over Syria op

  2. Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

    Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

  3. City center of Syria's Tal Abyad cleared of YPG/PKK

    City center of Syria's Tal Abyad cleared of YPG/PKK

  4. US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

    US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

  5. Erdoğan: Operation in Syria targets terrorists, not Kurds

    Erdoğan: Operation in Syria targets terrorists, not Kurds
Recommended
Ecuador govt, indigenous strike deal to end protests

Ecuador gov't, indigenous strike deal to end protests
Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey

Trump says he hopes YPG abandons fighting Turkey
US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK

US officials admit YPG is an offshoot of the PKK
Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy

Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy
Iraqi prime minister orders probe into deadly protests

Iraqi prime minister orders probe into deadly protests
Iran decries cowardly attack on oil tanker

Iran decries 'cowardly attack' on oil tanker
WORLD Ecuador govt, indigenous strike deal to end protests

Ecuador gov't, indigenous strike deal to end protests

Ecuadorian government and protestors led by indigenous organizations on Oct. 13 reached a deal to cancel an International Monetary Fund (IMF) package, according to media reports
ECONOMY Turkish industrial output slips in August

Turkish industrial output slips in August

Turkey's industrial production dropped 3.6% year-on-year in August, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 14.
SPORTS Turkey seeks another victory in France

Turkey seeks another victory in France

The top two teams in Group H of the Euro 2020 qualification stage clash on Oct. 14 in Paris with the winner to get a major advantage for a ticket to next summer’s finals.