US will not lift sanctions to negotiate with Iran: Trump

  • January 26 2020 11:21:23

DUBAI - Reuters
The United States will not lift sanctions on Iran in order to negotiate, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted late on Jan. 25, seemingly in response to a Der Spiegel interview with Iran’s foreign minister.

“Iranian Foreign Minister says Iran wants to negotiate with The United States, but wants sanctions removed. No Thanks!” Trump tweeted in English on Jan. 25 and later in Farsi. 

Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif responded on Jan. 26 by tweeting an excerpt from the interview with Der Spiegel published on Jan. 24, where he said Iran is still open to negotiations with America if sanctions are lifted.

“Donald Trump is better advised to base his foreign policy comments & decisions on facts, rather than Fox News headlines or his Farsi translators,” Zarif said in the tweet with the interview excerpt.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have reached the highest levels in decades after the U.S. killed top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike in Baghdad on Jan. 3, prompting Iran to fire missiles days later at bases in Iraq where U.S. troops are stationed. 

Tensions between the two have been increasing steadily since Trump pulled the United States out of Iran’s nuclear pact with world powers in 2018 and reimposed sanctions that have driven down Iran’s oil exports and hammered its economy.

