US welcomes Denmark's military assistance in Syria

  • September 07 2019 11:58:00

US welcomes Denmark's military assistance in Syria

WASHINGTON- Anadolu Agency
US welcomes Denmarks military assistance in Syria

The U.S. on Sept. 6 hailed Denmark's decision to deploy troops in Syria to assist the global coalition fight against ISIL.

"The United States welcomes the announcement by the Danish Government to make a military deployment to Syria in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and to continue to share the burden and responsibilities of this important mission," said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman.

The statement was made hours after Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the country would send a 14-member medical team, combat battalion, warship and four fighter aircraft with support personnel.

"Our Danish partners will work with the residual U.S. military force in northeast Syria to support stability and security," said Hoffman.

"We look forward to working with our Danish ally to continue our shared mission of achieving ISIS's enduring defeat-in Syria and wherever else the group may operate," he said, using an alternate name for ISIL.

The anti-ISIL coalition was formed September 2014 by more than 70 countries to fight the terror group.

US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens

    US upgrades Turkey’s security level in travel advisory for US citizens

  2. Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

    Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

  3. CHP Istanbul chair sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison

    CHP Istanbul chair sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison

  4. Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay

    Turkey may open door to Europe for refugees not bluff: VP Oktay

  5. India’s space agency calls for cooperation with Turkish Space Agency

    India’s space agency calls for cooperation with Turkish Space Agency
Recommended
New law compels PM Johnson to seek further Brexit delay

New law compels PM Johnson to seek further Brexit delay
Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus

Greek Cyprus offers 30 pct of gas income to Turkish Cyprus
Iran takes further step to scale back nuclear commitments

Iran takes further step to scale back nuclear commitments
Johnson seeks UK election bid as political foes push back

Johnson seeks UK election bid as political foes push back
Robert Mugabe, longtime Zimbabwe leader, dies at 95

Robert Mugabe, longtime Zimbabwe leader, dies at 95
Iran to develop centrifuges for faster uranium enrichment

Iran to develop centrifuges for faster uranium enrichment
WORLD New law compels PM Johnson to seek further Brexit delay

New law compels PM Johnson to seek further Brexit delay

British lawmakers are preparing legal action in case Prime Minister Boris Johnson tries to defy legislation compelling him to seek a further delay to Brexit, the BBC reported on Sept. 7.

ECONOMY Turkey eyes global hub role in bike production

Turkey eyes global hub role in bike production

The EU's anti-dumping measures against Chinese goods are an opportunity for the Turkish bicycle sector, according to the head of Turkey’s Bicycle Industry Association.

SPORTS Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey fails to make last 16 in basketball World Cup

Turkey failed to make the last 16 teams in the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup after a critical loss to the Czech Republic on Sept. 5.