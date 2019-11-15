US vows to continue effort as anti-ISIL group meets

  • November 15 2019 10:35:00

US vows to continue effort as anti-ISIL group meets

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency
US vows to continue effort as anti-ISIL group meets

The U.S. on Nov. 14 vowed to continue leading the ISIL coalition on its "essential security effort" while acknowledging significant milestones the multinational body has accomplished.

Addressing a meeting of the coalition's foreign ministers, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said all partner nations "should all be very proud" of the elimination of the terror group's territorial presence, but warned that the coalition must remain vigilant "to ensure ISIL cannot gain new footholds."

That includes stabilizing liberated areas and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid, he said.

"American leadership continues on each of these missions today," he said. "This is not our story alone. This coalition, the group assembled here today, has been one of the most successful multilateral undertakings of the century.”

The international coalition counts 81 partner nations, including the whole of NATO.

Jens Stoltenberg, the trans-Atlantic alliance's top official, hailed the killing of former ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as a "milestone in our efforts against international terrorism," but cautioned that the fight is not yet complete.

"ISIL is still a threat," he said, making special mention of the situation in northern Syria where he acknowledged differences between NATO allies.

"But at the same time we agree on the need to safeguard the gains that were made against our common enemy ISIS, and to support UN efforts to achieve a sustainable political solution," he added.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu is expected to address the international meeting on Nov. 14 morning. The remarks will be closed to the press.

The meetings will conclude with a press briefing by U.S. special envoy, James Jeffrey, and Nathan Sales, the State Department's counterterrorism coordinator, early in the afternoon.

USA, Trump,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

    Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

  2. Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers

    Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers

  3. Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

    Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

  4. Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

    Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

  5. Turkey’s Fathomless Lake wiped off map in treasure hunting

    Turkey’s Fathomless Lake wiped off map in treasure hunting
Recommended
India pays 15 percent of sum for Russian S400 missiles: report

India pays 15 percent of sum for Russian S400 missiles: report
Merkel, Macron slammed for silence on Khashoggi

Merkel, Macron slammed for silence on Khashoggi
Spain: Acting premier aims to form govt by December

Spain: Acting premier aims to form gov't by December

Morales hails UN for sending special envoy to Bolivia

Morales hails UN for sending special envoy to Bolivia
Cease-fire reached in Gaza after spike in violence

Cease-fire reached in Gaza after spike in violence

Schools close as protesters occupy Hong Kong roads and campuses

Schools close as protesters occupy Hong Kong roads and campuses
WORLD India pays 15 percent of sum for Russian S400 missiles: report

India pays 15 percent of sum for Russian S400 missiles: report

Despite pressure from the US against proceeding with a purchase of Russian missile defense systems, India has already paid for 15 percent of the total cost
ECONOMY Turkeys unemployment rate stands at 14 percent in August

Turkey's unemployment rate stands at 14 percent in August

Turkey's unemployment rate stood at 14.0 percent this [2019] August, the country's statistical authority announced
SPORTS Turkey draw Iceland 0-0, bag EURO 2020 ticket

Turkey draw Iceland 0-0, bag EURO 2020 ticket

Turkish national football team advanced to the UEFA EURO 2020 finals after goalless tie against Iceland evening in Group H qualifying match