Turkey slams US verdict finding Turkish banker Hakan Atilla guilty

ANKARA

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Jan. 4 said a U.S. court verdict finding Turkish banker Hakan Atilla guilty of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions is “unjust and unfortunate.”

Atilla, the former deputy chief executive officer of Turkish state lender Halkbank, was found guilty on Jan. 3 by a jury in New York on five charges related to conspiracy and bank fraud related to violating sanctions on Iran. He was acquitted of money laundering.

Another official statement regarding the verdict came from Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ.

“The jury’s verdict on Hakan Atilla and the sentence he will be subjected to is not covered by Turkish law,” Bozdağ said on his Twitter account on Jan. 4.

“Turkey is an independent sovereign state. Another country cannot try Turkey or its departments,” Bozdağ added.

Saying the case is a “plot” and was not a fair trial, Bozdağ also claimed the case is politically-motivated.

After the verdict was announced, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the trial was based on “evidence that was fake and open to political exploitation.”

It also said the trial amounted to “interference in Turkey’s internal affairs,” adding that the involvement of Gülen-linked figures in the court proceedings “undermined the credibility of trial.”

Also commenting on the alleged involvement of foreign parties in the case, Bozdağ said the case stands as an example of the cooperation between the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ), the CIA, the FBI and the U.S. government.

“As Turkey did not bow before terror organizations, it will also not bow before the authority managing the terror networks,” he tweeted.

Halkbank said on Jan. 4 that it is “not a party” to the New York court case against its former deputy chief executive officer.

In a statement issued after the verdict, Halkbank noted that no administrative or financial decision has been taken against it by the court, also adding that Atilla has the right to appeal against the ruling.