Turkey slams US verdict finding Turkish banker Hakan Atilla guilty

  • January 04 2018 10:39:00

Turkey slams US verdict finding Turkish banker Hakan Atilla guilty

ANKARA
Turkey slams US verdict finding Turkish banker Hakan Atilla guilty

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry on Jan. 4 said a U.S. court verdict finding Turkish banker Hakan Atilla guilty of helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions is “unjust and unfortunate.”

Atilla, the former deputy chief executive officer of Turkish state lender Halkbank, was found guilty on Jan. 3 by a jury in New York on five charges related to conspiracy and bank fraud related to violating sanctions on Iran. He was acquitted of money laundering.

Another official statement regarding the verdict came from Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdağ.

“The jury’s verdict on Hakan Atilla and the sentence he will be subjected to is not covered by Turkish law,” Bozdağ said on his Twitter account on Jan. 4.

“Turkey is an independent sovereign state. Another country cannot try Turkey or its departments,” Bozdağ added.

Saying the case is a “plot” and was not a fair trial, Bozdağ also claimed the case is politically-motivated.

After the verdict was announced, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said the trial was based on “evidence that was fake and open to political exploitation.”

It also said the trial amounted to “interference in Turkey’s internal affairs,” adding that the involvement of Gülen-linked figures in the court proceedings “undermined the credibility of trial.”

Also commenting on the alleged involvement of foreign parties in the case, Bozdağ said the case stands as an example of the cooperation between the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ), the CIA, the FBI and the U.S. government.

“As Turkey did not bow before terror organizations, it will also not bow before the authority managing the terror networks,” he tweeted.

Halkbank said on Jan. 4 that it is “not a party” to the New York court case against its former deputy chief executive officer.

In a statement issued after the verdict, Halkbank noted that no administrative or financial decision has been taken against it by the court, also adding that Atilla has the right to appeal against the ruling.

 

Hakan Atilla, united states, banker

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams US verdict finding Turkish banker Hakan Atilla guilty

    Turkey slams US verdict finding Turkish banker Hakan Atilla guilty

  2. US jury finds Turkish banker Hakan Atilla guilty on five counts

    US jury finds Turkish banker Hakan Atilla guilty on five counts

  3. Will Gül challenge Erdoğan for the presidency?

    Will Gül challenge Erdoğan for the presidency?

  4. Turkish coast guard prevents Greek ships from approaching disputed Aegean islets

    Turkish coast guard prevents Greek ships from approaching disputed Aegean islets

  5. Removal of Santa Claus statue stirs debate in Turkey’s Antalya

    Removal of Santa Claus statue stirs debate in Turkey’s Antalya
Recommended
Turkey to attend North Korea summit in Vancouver in January

Turkey to attend North Korea summit in Vancouver in January

US jury finds Turkish banker Hakan Atilla guilty on five counts

US jury finds Turkish banker Hakan Atilla guilty on five counts

China introduces online visa service for Turkish citizens

China introduces online visa service for Turkish citizens
Only Trump and Netanyahu support Iran protests: Turkey

Only Trump and Netanyahu support Iran protests: Turkey
AKP spokesperson Ünal calls İYİ Party leader Akşener a ‘warmonger’ after militia camp claims

AKP spokesperson Ünal calls İYİ Party leader Akşener a ‘warmonger’ after militia camp claims

Turkey, US joint working group on legal affairs to meet Jan 23

Turkey, US joint working group on legal affairs to meet Jan 23

WORLD US auto sales dropped in 2017, but remain strong

US auto sales dropped in 2017, but remain strong

The U.S. auto industry’s historic growth streak has ended, but demand for new vehicles - especially SUVs - remains healthy as the new year begins.
ECONOMY US Fed members divided over rate hikes in 2018

US Fed members divided over rate hikes in 2018 

U.S. central bankers are divided over how fast they will need to raise interest rates next year, given differences over the causes behind the low inflation and wage gains seen to date, according to a report released on Jan. 3.

SPORTS Beşiktaş striker Cenk Tosun set for $36.6 million move to Everton

Beşiktaş striker Cenk Tosun set for $36.6 million move to Everton

Beşiktaş striker Cenk Tosun was on Jan. 4 close to completing a move to the Premier League club Everton for 27 million pounds ($36.6 million), bringing in a record fee to a Turkish club.Beşiktaş striker Cenk Tosun was on Jan. 4 close to completing a move to the Premier League club Everton for 27 million pounds ($36.6 million), bringing in a record fee to a Turkish club.