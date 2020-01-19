US troops block Russian forces way to oil field in Syria

HASAKAH-Anadolu Agency
U.S. soldiers present in regions under YPG/PKK terror group's occupation in Syria stopped Russian soldiers who
wanted to reach oil fields on Jan. 18.

Dispute between the U.S. and Russia about the Rumeylan oil field in northeast Hasakah is ongoing.

According to information Anadolu Agency obtained from reliable local sources, U.S. soldiers blocked a Russian military patrols en route to the oil field.

Tension occurred between the two groups, when U.S. soldiers asked Russian soldiers to return to the Amuda district in northwest of Hasakah.

Russian soldiers had to return to where they came from as their way to Rumeylan, where the U.S. air base is located, was blocked.

On Jan. 16, the YPG/PKK terrorists also prevented Russian soldiers to pass through Qamishli city to establish a military zone near the Rumeylan oil field, and did not let them reach the region.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the European Union.

 

