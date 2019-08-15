US stalling on Syria safe zone will not work: Turkish FM

  • August 15 2019 13:05:00

US stalling on Syria safe zone will not work: Turkish FM

ANKARA
US stalling on Syria safe zone will not work: Turkish FM

Ankara will not tolerate any delay from the United States over setting up a safe zone in northern Syria, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Aug. 15.

“They [the US] first need to be sincere and need to understand that Turkey won’t tolerate delaying tactics,” Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said during a joint press conference in Ankara with Nabeela F. Tunis, his counterpart from Sierra Leone.

“What we say since the beginning is that a U.S. stalling tactic will not work. Unfortunately, they employed such stalling on Manbij [Syrian town], they did not keep their promise,” he added.

The east of the Euphrates River has since become a “terror nest” after Washington failed to keep its promises, Çavuşoğlu said, adding that the U.S. continued “to provide aid to terrorists in the region.”

The Manbij deal between Turkey and the U.S. focuses on the withdrawal of YPG militants from the city to stabilize the region, which is located north of Aleppo near the Turkish border.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S., and the European Union. Çavuşoğlu underlined that the preliminary agreement between Ankara and Washington for a safe zone was only a beginning and that there remained “many topics” that need detailing.

“For this reason, we agreed to set up a joint operations center,” he said, adding that several U.S. soldiers arrived in Turkey for this purpose.

“A delegation led by the deputy commander of the U.S. European Command will come to Şanlıurfa [province],” he added.

Noting that Turkish unmanned aircraft had begun flights over the region, Çavuşoğlu underlined that observation points would be erected and joint patrols conducted in the area.

“The aim here is to establish a safe zone and [U.S. President Donald] Trump made a promise for [a depth of] ‘20 miles,’” adding that the region could only be “safe” after it was cleared of the YPG.

Çavuşoğlu’s comments come as an American military delegation headed by Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty, deputy commander of the US European Command, was expected in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa.

He will supervise the establishment of the joint operations center as part of the effort to organize a “safe zone” in northern Syria, the Turkish defense ministry said.

The Pentagon on Aug. 14 said the agreement would be “implemented in stages.”

“We are currently reviewing options for the Joint Coordination Center with our Turkish military counterparts,” Defense Department spokesman Commander Sean Robertson told AFP.

“The security mechanism will be implemented in stages,” Robertson said.

“The United States is prepared to begin implementing some activities rapidly as we continue discussions with Turkey.”

On Aug. 7, Turkish and U.S. military officials agreed to set up a safe zone and develop a peace corridor to facilitate the return of displaced Syrians currently living in Turkey to their home country. They also agreed to establish a joint operations center.

The agreement envisages the setting up of measures necessary to address Turkey’s security concerns.

US, Turkey, safe zone, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

MOST POPULAR

  1. New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

    New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

  2. US stalling on Syria safe zone will not work: Turkish FM

    US stalling on Syria safe zone will not work: Turkish FM

  3. Turkey’s southern Lara coastline declared protected area

    Turkey’s southern Lara coastline declared protected area

  4. Women on duty: Turkey's coast guard officers

    Women on duty: Turkey's coast guard officers

  5. Turkey's budget posts $12.3B deficit in January-July

    Turkey's budget posts $12.3B deficit in January-July
Recommended
Bus with passengers on board catches fire in Turkey’s northwest

Bus with passengers on board catches fire in Turkey’s northwest
Turkish tourism booms with Eid al-Adha

Turkish tourism booms with Eid al-Adha
Traffic accidents claim 50 lives during Eid al-Adha

Traffic accidents claim 50 lives during Eid al-Adha
2 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

Turkish, Indonesian leaders exchange holiday greetings

Turkish, Indonesian leaders exchange holiday greetings
Turkey’s southern Lara coastline declared protected area

Turkey’s southern Lara coastline declared protected area
WORLD Colorful marine life of Turkey to be exhibited at UN

Colorful marine life of Turkey to be exhibited at UN

At the heart of the most recent geopolitical debate, the eastern Mediterranean Sea is also a hub of a vibrant marine life and biodiversity. To showcase that, Turkey’s Marine Research Foundation (TÜDAV) will be opening a photo exhibit at the U.N. headquarters in New York next week.
ECONOMY Turkeys budget posts $12.3B deficit in January-July

Turkey's budget posts $12.3B deficit in January-July

Turkey's central government budget balance saw a deficit of around 68.7 billion Turkish liras ($12.3 billion) in the first seven months of 2019, the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Aug. 15.
SPORTS Turkish swimmer wins bronze in South Korea

Turkish swimmer wins bronze in South Korea

Turkey’s Pınar İdel captured a bronze in the women’s 100-meter butterfly (50-54) at the 2019 FINA World Masters Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Aug. 15.