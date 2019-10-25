US should hand YPG leader over to Ankara: Erdoğan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

YPG/PKK terrorist ringleader Ferhat Abdi Şahin, codenamed Mazloum Kobani, is wanted by Interpol with a red notice, and the U.S. should hand him over to Ankara, Turkey's president said on Oct. 24.

Speaking live on Turkey's state-run broadcaster TRT, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the country has been harassed by terrorists in northern Syria for eight years.

Erdoğan underlined that some NATO countries armed the YPG/PKK terror group, and that Germany, France and the U.S. met the leaders of the terrorist organization.

"Russia urged Turkey to enter Syria's Ayn al-Arab [Kobani], whereas the U.S. requested the opposite," he said.

He said a Turkish delegation would visit the U.S. on Nov. 13 to discuss recent developments in northern Syria, now-lifted U.S. sanctions on Turkey and bilateral ties.

Reiterating that Turkey had no issues with Kurdish people, Erdoğan said: "Kurds are our brothers, we do not have problems with them, we fight only terrorists."

Erdoğan said the Operation Peace Spring was named so due to the existence of large numbers of springs to the east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

He reiterated that the international community had been informed on Turkey's anti-terror operation east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria.

He stressed that Turkey could still hit terrorists beyond the safe zone, underlining that the country was acting on an anti-ISIL strategy in Syria.

Erdoğan said that seven members of the Turkish army were martyred amid the clashes in northern Syria, and 95 were wounded, while 96 were martyred from the Syrian National Army with 374 others wounded. He added that 20 civilians were martyred and 187 wounded during the operation.

Expressing his condolences to those who lost their lives and wishing speedy recovery for the wounded, Erdoğan said that solidarity between Turkey, Russia and Iran had prevented "bloodshed" in the the northwestern town of Idlib in Syria.

He said the YPG/PKK terror group's heavy weaponry should be handed over to NATO-member Turkey.

Hailing his country's growing defense industry, Erdoğan said Turkey's nationally-built armed drones provided much "relief" in the anti-terror operation.

He urged the "civilized world" to back Turkey and its operation.

"Turkey needs international support for the settling of refugees," Erdoğan said, adding that Ankara planned to build hospitals and schools in a northern Syria safe-zone -- one of the operation's primary aims -- as well as ensure the voluntary return of refugees to the area.

He slammed the Arab League's stance on Operation Peace Spring, adding that the bloc had not helped Turkey in sheltering millions of Arabs.

"The Arab League was unable to resolve any issue in the Muslim world," he said.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Russia's Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with northern Syria within 150 hours and security forces from Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols there.