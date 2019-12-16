US sends experts to raise oil output in southeast Syria

DEIR EZ-ZOR-Anadolu Agency

The U.S. has sent a group of experts to Syria's biggest oil field in Deir ez-Zor province currently under the occupation of the YPG/PKK terror group, in hopes of increasing production.

Egyptian and Saudi experts, who were tasked by the U.S. with enhancing oil production at al-Omar oil field, arrived in the region on Dec. 13, according to local sources.

The team consisting of 15 engineers and technicians are also expected to train locals to observe oil productivity in the area.

After ordering a withdrawal of U.S. forces from northern Syria in October around the time Turkey launched its anti-terror Operation Peace Spring in the region, U.S. President Donald Trump backpedaled, saying U.S. troops would stay in the region "to secure the oil."

The U.S. had withdrawn its forces from 16 bases in Syria during Operation Peace Spring, but its soldiers returned to some bases and military posts.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Under two separate deals with the U.S. and Russia, Turkey paused the operation to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from a planned Syrian safe zone.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.