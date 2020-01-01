US sending more troops to Iraq to protect embassy

  • January 01 2020 14:04:45

US sending more troops to Iraq to protect embassy

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
US sending more troops to Iraq to protect embassy

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Dec. 31 that he has decided to immediately dispatch a battalion of the 82nd Airborne Division to Iraq following violent protests at the American embassy in Baghdad.

"At the direction of the Commander in Chief @POTUS, I have authorized the deployment of an infantry battalion from the Immediate Response Force (IRF) of the @82ndABNDiv to the @CENTCOM area of operations in response to recent events in Iraq," Esper said on Twitter.

"Approximately 750 #Soldiers will deploy to the region immediately & additional forces from the IRF are prepared to deploy over the next several days. This deployment is an appropriate and precautionary action taken in response to increased threat levels against U.S. personnel and facilities, such as we witnessed in Baghdad today. The United States will protect our people and interests anywhere they are found around the world.”

Earlier in the day, thousands of Iraqis stormed the U.S. embassy compound, protesting against airstrikes Dec. 29 in Iraq and Syria against the Kataib Hezbollah militia that killed at least 25 fighters.

Outraged Iraqi protesters storm US Embassy in Baghdad
Outraged Iraqi protesters storm US Embassy in Baghdad

The airstrikes were in response to a rocket attack on Dec. 29 on a U.S. military base in Kirkuk blamed on Kataib Hezbollah, which is part of the Iran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi group, or Popular Mobilization Forces.

The attack killed one U.S. contractor and wounded four U.S. service members.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi said Baghdad condemns the airstrikes on Iraqi military elements and warned those taking part in funeral marches to stay away from foreign buildings and compounds.

"Iraqi security forces will respond to any act of aggression or harassment against foreign embassies in Iraq, and those responsible will face the full force of the law," Abdul-Mahdi said on Twitter.

President Donald Trump said in a tweet that Iran will pay a heavy price for any attack on the American embassy in Baghdad amid protests against the
U.S. airstrikes over the weekend.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

    Heavy snowfall hits Turkey, Istanbul expects storm

  2. Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project

    Istanbul mayor submits petition against mega Kanal Istanbul project

  3. New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang

    New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang

  4. Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

    Turkey hopes to resolve Libya row with Russia through dialogue

  5. Istanbul welcomes New Year amid fireworks display

    Istanbul welcomes New Year amid fireworks display
Recommended
Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter

Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter
Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Greek Cyprus

Mother of Briton jailed for alleging gang rape backs boycott of Greek Cyprus
Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from womans grasp

Disgruntled Pope Francis pulls himself free from woman's grasp
New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang

New Year fireworks, smoke and tear gas as decade begins with a bang
Sydney kicks off New Years Eve celebrations with fireworks display

Sydney kicks off New Year's Eve celebrations with fireworks display
Tripoli repulses attack by Haftar forces in Libya

Tripoli repulses attack by Haftar forces in Libya
WORLD Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter

Iraqi paramilitary groups tell supporters to withdraw from US Embassy perimeter

Paramilitary groups who have been protesting against U.S. airstrikes in Iraq told their supporters to withdraw from the perimeter of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Jan. 1.
ECONOMY Treasury to repay $13 billion debt in first quarter

Treasury to repay $13 billion debt in first quarter

Turkey’s Treasury will redeem a total of 80 billion Turkish Liras (around $13.4 billion) of domestic debt in January, February and March.

SPORTS Harden returns to lead Rockets over Nuggets: 130-104

Harden returns to lead Rockets over Nuggets: 130-104

James Harden scored 35 points and Russell Westbrook finished with 28 as the Houston Rockets cooled off the Denver Nuggets with a 130-104 win.