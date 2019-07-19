US releases former Turkish banking executive

  • July 19 2019 16:36:44

US releases former Turkish banking executive

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
US releases former Turkish banking executive

A former Turkish banking executive was released on July 19 from a federal U.S. prison.       

Mehmet Hakan Atilla, 48, the former deputy director-general at Turkish state lender Halkbank, was sentenced in May 2018 in New York for violating U.S. sanctions on Iran.       

However, the judge allowed the time he had served after being arrested a year earlier to be credited in the sentence, and his release today was announced earlier due to good behavior.       

When Atilla was convicted, Turkey blasted the verdict as “a scandalous decision in a scandalous case” and “a conspiracy aimed at complicating Turkey's internal politics and intervening in Turkey's internal affairs."       

Atilla's arrest came after Turkish businessman Reza Sarraf was arrested in 2016 in the U.S. for violating sanctions on Iran.       

Cooperating with prosecutors, he gave testimony against Atilla which was used to convict the banker.      

Halkbank, Hakan Atilla, US, Turkey, Iran sanctions, Rıza Sarraf

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

    Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

  2. US releases former Turkish banking executive

    US releases former Turkish banking executive

  3. Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

  4. EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

    EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

Turkish, German top diplomats discuss E Mediterranean

Turkish, German top diplomats discuss E Mediterranean

Cutting Turkey from F-35 program to damage ties: Foreign Ministry

Cutting Turkey from F-35 program to damage ties: Foreign Ministry
One Turkish consulate employee dead in shooting in Erbil: Foreign Ministry

One Turkish consulate employee dead in shooting in Erbil: Foreign Ministry

Turkey to send fourth ship to East Med, despite EU sanctions decision

Turkey to send fourth ship to East Med, despite EU sanctions decision
Turkey condemns EU decision to suspend high-level talks

Turkey condemns EU decision to suspend high-level talks

WORLD EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

The European Commission on July 19 adopted a new set of assistance measures worth €1.41 billion (nearly $1.6 billion), ensuring EU support to refugees and host communities in Turkey.  
ECONOMY Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) posted better performance in May, up 12.2% versus the end of 2018, the country's Central Bank said on July 19.
SPORTS Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Turkey's Galatasaray signed Fulham's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri on loan late on July 18.