US rebuilding military bases in northeast Syria

  • November 02 2019 12:24:18

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
U.S. troops have begun rebuilding a military base in the south of Ayn al-Arab, or Kobani, which was previously evacuated during Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria.

According to Anadolu Agency reporters on the ground, nearly 50 armored vehicles and scores of Iraq-registered trucks dispatched by the U.S. military arrived in northern Syria’s Sarrin village via the strategic M4 highway that connects the Syrian districts of Manbij and Qamishli.

The U.S. military bases in Sarrin and Sabit villages around 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the Turkey-Syria border was previously evacuated and destroyed during Turkey's Operation Peace Spring.

U.S. troops on Nov. 1 also resumed patrols near oil fields in northeastern Syria after an intermission following the launch of Turkey's anti-terror Operation Peace Spring.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Erdoğan and Putin held a meeting in Russia's Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with northern Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols there.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

 

