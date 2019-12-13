US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official
ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The U.S. position on Armenian
claims of 1915 events has not changed, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Ankara
said on Dec. 13.
“The position of the [U.S.] administration [on Armenian claims of 1915 events] has not changed. Our views are reflected in President [Donald Trump]'s definitive statement on this issue from last April,” the spokesperson told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday that recognizes Armenian claims of 1915 events.
On April 24, Trump used the Armenian term “Meds Yeghern" to describe the tragedy.
