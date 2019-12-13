US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official

  • December 13 2019 13:29:27

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official The U.S. position on Armenian claims of 1915 events has not changed, a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Ankara said on Dec. 13. “The position of the [U.S.] administration [on Armenian claims of 1915 events] has not changed. Our views are reflected in President [Donald Trump]'s definitive statement on this issue from last April,” the spokesperson told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity. The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday that recognizes Armenian claims of 1915 events. On April 24, Trump used the Armenian term “Meds Yeghern" to describe the tragedy.

