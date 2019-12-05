US military completes pullback from northeast Syria, Esper says

  • December 05 2019 10:45:46

WASHINGTON-Reuters
The United States has completed its military pullback in northeastern Syria, settling into a more stable posture of about 600 troops in the rest of the country after repositioning and reducing forces, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said.   

Esper's remarks in an interview with Reuters could signal the end of a period of turbulence and uncertainty surrounding the U.S. military presence in Syria after President Donald Trump's initial withdrawal order in October.     

Since then, troop levels in Syria have fallen about 40 percent from around 1,000.   

Esper stressed he retained the ability to move in and out smaller numbers of forces as needed into Syria. But he suggested the number of troops will fluctuate around the 600-level for the foreseeable future.   

"It will be relatively static around that number. But if we see things happen ... I can dial up a little bit," Esper said late on Dec. 4 during a flight back from the NATO summit on the outskirts of London.   

Esper also didn't rule out being able to reduce U.S. troop levels in Syria further if European allies contributed to the Syria mission.   

"The coalition is talking a lot again. We could see some allies want to volunteer troops," Esper said, without suggesting any new contribution was imminent.   

"If an allied country, a NATO country, decided to give us 50 people, I might be able to turn off 50 people."   

The U.S. military says it is focused on preventing a resurgence of Islamic State in Syria and carried out a raid last month that led to the death of ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.   

Trump, in London, said he wanted remaining U.S. forces to ensure Syria's oil reserves don't fall back into the militant group's hands.   

"We kept the oil. And the oil is what fueled ISIS," Trump said, using another acronym for the ISIL.  

No movement on Turkey S-400s

Washington says the S-400 system is incompatible with NATO air defenses, poses a threat to Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 stealth fighter jets and announced in July it was removing Turkey from the F-35 program. It has also warned of possible U.S. sanctions.   

After summit talks between Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan, Esper suggested Ankara had not budged yet on the S-400 issue.   

"There's no movement at this point," Esper said.   

Still, after lobbying by NATO allies, including the United States, Erdoğan backed off from a threat to block defense plans for the Baltic states and Poland unless allies declared Kurdish fighters in Syria terrorists.   

"I think it was a positive move forward," Esper said, of the change in position by Turkey.   

"They've been a valuable part of NATO for decades, from the earliest days. So we got to keep them in the fold." 

4 people killed, 4 missing in gas blast in Poland

Rescuers recovered four bodies from the debris of a house destroyed by a gas explosion in southern Poland and were searching in sub-freezing temperatures for four people still missing, officials said on Dec. 5.
Right time to invest in Turkey: Italian business leader

Now is the right time to invest in Turkey, as the country offers unmissable opportunities, according to the head of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Turkey.

Liverpool have its best start to Premier League history

Beating Everton 5-2 in Merseyside derby, Reds' Manager Klopp becomes second fastest to reach 100 wins in Premier League