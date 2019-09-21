US imposes sanctions on Iran's central bank

  • September 21 2019 11:04:00

US imposes sanctions on Iran's central bank

WASHINGTON
US imposes sanctions on Irans central bank

The U.S. is imposing sanctions on Iran's central bank, President Donald Trump announced on Sept. 20.

It is a move he hailed as striking right at the core of Iran's financial institutions in retaliation for last weekend’s attacks on key Saudi oil sites.

They are the "highest sanctions ever imposed on a country," he told reporters in the Oval Office while hosting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. They go "right to the top." Trump said.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, also addressing reporters in the Oval Office, said the sanctions will result in "no more funds going to" the Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, and will sever Iran's ability to gain access to international funds.

"We've now cut off all sources of funds to Iran," he said.

A Treasury statement said the economic penalties target the Central Bank of Iran in addition to its national sovereign wealth fund, and Etemad Tejarate Pars Co.

The agency accused Iran's sovereign wealth fund of being "a major source of foreign currency and funding for" the guards corps' elite external operations branch, as well as Iran's defense ministry.

Etemad Tejarate Pars, the Treasury further alleged, is a company based in Iran that has been used to conceal the ministry's arms purchases.

Sigal Mandelker, the Treasury's top terrorism official, said that by imposing the sanctions the U.S. is "putting governments on notice that they are risking the integrity of their financial systems by continuing to work with the Iranian regime’s arm of terror finance, its Central Bank."

“We will vigorously enforce our sanctions to cut off the Iranian regime’s funding of global terrorism and its domestic oppression of the Iranian people, who are the regime’s longest suffering victims," he said.

The department noted, however, that it will continue consider exemptions requests to conduct trade with Iran for the sale of humanitarian goods, including agricultural commodities, food, medicine and medical devices.

The blacklistings follow attacks on the Kingdom’s facilities that hobbled its oil output.

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the U.S. has increasingly been pointing the finger at Tehran for the strikes on Saudi Aramco facilities.


US,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Polish Sèvres Syndrome: Op-ed

    Polish Sèvres Syndrome: Op-ed

  2. Varosha to open after property returned: VP Oktay

    Varosha to open after property returned: VP Oktay

  3. Turkey warns Greek Cypriots on unilateral acts in E Med

    Turkey warns Greek Cypriots on unilateral acts in E Med

  4. Turkey only country that understands, defends Kashmir issue: Azad Kashmir president

    Turkey only country that understands, defends Kashmir issue: Azad Kashmir president

  5. Settlement requires a paradigm shift in Cyprus: Op-ed

    Settlement requires a paradigm shift in Cyprus: Op-ed
Recommended
Turks being conned by gold scammers in Kenya

Turks being conned by gold scammers in Kenya

Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate Bidens son: Report

Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate Biden's son: Report
Anti-Sisi protests break out in Egypt

Anti-Sisi protests break out in Egypt

World children ‘rise’ against climate crisis

World children ‘rise’ against climate crisis
Turkey only country that understands, defends Kashmir issue: Azad Kashmir president

Turkey only country that understands, defends Kashmir issue: Azad Kashmir president
Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete official results

Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete official results

WORLD US imposes sanctions on Irans central bank

US imposes sanctions on Iran's central bank

The U.S. is imposing sanctions on Iran's central bank, President Donald Trump announced on Sept. 20.

ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock at $214.8B

Central government gross debt stock at $214.8B

The gross debt stock of the central government of Turkey was nearly 1.25 trillion Turkish liras ($214.8 billion) as of August 2019, according to official figures on Sept. 20.

SPORTS Ethnosport Cultural Festival to kick off in Istanbul

Ethnosport Cultural Festival to kick off in Istanbul

The Ethnosport Cultural Festival, organized by the World Ethnosport Confederation, will be held in Istanbul's Atatürk Airport on Oct. 3-6.