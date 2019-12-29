US: Five killed in Louisiana small plane crash

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency

At least five people were killed and another severely injured in a plane crash in the U.S. state of Louisiana, local media reported on Dec. 28.

The twin-engine plane crashed in a parking lot of a post office in Lafayette after taking off from Lafayette Airport -- 1 miles (1.6 kilometers) away.

Six passengers, including three-flight crew, were onboard the plane, according to reports.

The plane hit a power line while trying to make an emergency landing, according to witnesses accounts.

No immediate official statement was made on the reason for the crash.