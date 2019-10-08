US effectively shuts off Turkey from NE Syria airspace

WASHINGTON-Anadolu Agency

The U.S. military has effectively shut Turkey off on Oct. 7 from the air space in northeastern Syria, taking a series of actions that

reduce the possibility that Turkish jets could support a planned military operation there.

Pentagon spokeswoman Carla Gleason told reporters the Combined Air Operations Center has removed Turkey from the anti-ISIL coalition's air tasking order, the means by which it coordinates the flights of partner nations operating in the theater, and halted Turkey's access to surveillance information.

She stopped short of saying that the air space has been shut down to Turkey, but noted "if you're not on the air tasking order, it's really hard to coordinate flights in that area."

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper was in contact with President Donald Trump regarding Turkey's planned operation in northern Syria, a Pentagon official said on Oct. 7.

Esper was also in touch with State Secretary Mike Pompeo, new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, and National Security Advisor Robert O'rien, the official told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity.

"U.S. does not endorse Turkish action. The secretary of defense will be in touch with affected allies, partners and [Capitol] Hill today," said the official.

He also said the U.S. pulled troops in the security mechanism area between Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ayn in the north.

Trump threatens Turkey over economy

Trump said on Oct. 7 he was not "siding with anybody" on Syria after his decision to pull back troops.

"I am not siding with anybody. We've been in Syria for many years. Syria was supposed to be a short-term hit. We were supposed to be in and out," Trump said during a press conference at the White House, adding he has "a good relationship" with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

On late Oct. 7 the U.S. president praised himself in a pair of tweets, saying he was elected to end the country's involvement in overseas

wars and the military was depleted before he took the office.

"I was elected on getting out of these ridiculous endless wars, where our great Military functions as a policing operation to the benefit of people who don't even like the USA.

"The two most unhappy countries at this move are Russia & China, because they love seeing us bogged down, watching over a quagmire, & spending big dollars to do so. When I took over, our Military was totally depleted. Now it is stronger than ever before. The endless and ridiculous wars are ENDING! We will be focused on the big picture, knowing we can always go back & BLAST!" said the president.

Trump's decision to get the troops out of northern Syria sparked reactions from Republican and Democrat lawmakers. Senator Lindsey Graham was quick to slam Trump and called it "shortsighted and irresponsible."

Later, Trump once more issued a start warning on Twitter against Turkey. "As I have stated strongly before, and just to reiterate, if Turkey does anything that I, in my great and unmatched wisdom, consider to be off limits, I will totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey (I've done before!),” he said.

"They must, with Europe and others, watch over the captured ISIS fighters and families. The U.S. has done far more than anyone could have ever expected, including the capture of 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. It is time now for others in the region, some of great wealth, to protect their own territory. THE USA IS GREAT!" he concluded.