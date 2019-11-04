US dispatches ammunition to NE Syria

  • November 04 2019 15:44:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The U.S. military dispatched on Nov. 4 ammunition from Syrian village in the northern Raqqah province, used as an armory by the YPG/PKK terror group, to the northeast of the country.

Footage recorded by Anadolu Agency showed nearly 70-vehicle U.S. military convoy leaving the military base in Ayn Isa village.

Convoys departing from the Silos area of the Ayn Isa village headed to the northeastern al-Hasakah city using the M4 highway which runs parallel with Syria's northern border with Turkey.

Among the convoy were nearly 70 U.S.-flagged vehicles including personnel carrier armored vehicles, mine-clearing machines, fuel depots and trucks.

American troops are pouring back to some military bases in northeastern Syria which were evacuated by the U.S. Army during Turkey's anti-terror operation.

The U.S. forces have begun to withdraw from Syria shortly before Turkey launched the operation, and resumed patrols near oil fields in northeastern Syria after an intermission following the launch of the operation.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure its border, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara and Washington reached a deal on Oct. 17 to pause the operation for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists from the planned safe zone.

 

