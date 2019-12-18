US daily blasts 'sickening' expansion of Uighur gulags

  • December 18 2019 09:44:00

US daily blasts 'sickening' expansion of Uighur gulags

US daily blasts sickening expansion of Uighur gulags

The Washington Post daily has slammed China's treatment of ethnic Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims, saying the concentration camp system in the west of the country appeared to be expanding.

On Dec. 16, the newspaper's editorial board said Beijing had “corralled more than 1 million” people from the mostly-Muslim communities into “concentration camps in Xinjiang in order to wipe out their language, religion and culture”.

Once they were freed from the “notorious archipelago of reeducation camps”, many Uighurs appeared to “graduate” into forced labor workplaces on industrial parks where they endured ongoing restrictions, monitoring and abuses.

“It appears many are being sent to factories no freer than the camps, in some cases located on the campgrounds or adjacent to them,” wrote the board, accompanied with a photo of a protest outside the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

“If true, the creation of a chain gang of Uighur workers is yet another sickening dimension to one of the world's most serious human rights crises. It should be the subject of a credible international investigation, with consequences.”

The editorial describes low wages for Uighur workers in military-style conditions, effectively continuing their “political indoctrination, social control, extrajudicial internment and massive surveillance with the effect of breaking up traditional, religious and family life.”

Details about the Uighur industrial parks came from Adrian Zenz, a senior fellow in China studies at the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, who addressed his latest findings of abuses this month in the Journal of Political Risk.

United Nations experts and campaigners say that some 1 million Uighurs and others, mostly Muslims, have been caged in the far western Xinjiang region in a crackdown that has been criticized by the United States, European nations and others.

China's government has repeatedly said its camps offer voluntary education and training to help stamp out extremism.

MOST POPULAR

  1. No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

    No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

  2. Turkey slams US 'menacing tone' over F-35 program

    Turkey slams US 'menacing tone' over F-35 program

  3. Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

    Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

  4. İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

    İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

  5. CHP rules out sanctions, threats on Turkey-US ties

    CHP rules out sanctions, threats on Turkey-US ties
Recommended
Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan discuss Syrians return

Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan discuss Syrians' return
Putin, Macron discuss Libya, Syria

Putin, Macron discuss Libya, Syria
Hackers steal records on 15M Canadians, demand ransom

Hackers steal records on 15M Canadians, demand ransom
Germany to intensify fight against far-right extremism

Germany to intensify fight against far-right extremism
More equitable refugee response needed: UN chief

'More equitable' refugee response needed: UN chief

US sanctions wont last: Irans Rouhani

US sanctions won't last: Iran's Rouhani
WORLD Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan discuss Syrians return

Turkey, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan discuss Syrians' return

Turkish foreign minister on Dec. 17 discussed the voluntary return of Syrians with his counterparts from Iraq, Lebanon, and Jordan.
ECONOMY Crude steel production at 31M tons in January-November

Crude steel production at 31M tons in January-November

Turkey's crude steel output was 30.9 million tons in January-November, a trade association said on Dec. 17.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes secure EuroLeague lead: 74-68

Anadolu Efes secure EuroLeague lead: 74-68

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes maintained their lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague over 74-68 win against Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania.