US commander visits Turkey for talks on Syria

  • January 30 2020 11:13:00

Sevil Erkuş - ANKARA
Tod Wolters, commander of the U.S. European Command and NATO Supreme Allied Commander-Europe, is visiting Ankara on Jan. 30 for talks which will primarily focus on Syria, diplomatic sources have told Hürriyet Daily News.

USEUCOM commander will meet Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and Chief of General Staff Yaşar Güler. Discussions will cover the state of the safe zone established after a deal by Turkey and the U.S. last year. Turkey’s purchase of S-400 anti-missile systems is expected to be another topic in discussions.

Turkey has established a safe zone 145 kilometers in length and 30 km in depth in northern Syria after the deal. The agreement came after Turkey initiated “Operation Peace Spring” in northern Syria against the YPG.

Turkey and the U.S. agreed on Oct. 17 to the withdrawal of YPG troops 30 kilometers south of the Turkish-Syrian border from between Tal Abyad and Ras’ul Ayn cities. Turkey halted its operations after Washington assured Turkey that the YPG terrorists had been pulled back from the said area.

After the withdrawal of the YPG, the deal between Turkey and the U.S. is upholding, according to information provided by Hürriyet Daily News from both the U.S. and Turkish officials.

