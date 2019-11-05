US building new military bases in Syria's oil-rich area

  • November 05 2019 09:51:31

US building new military bases in Syria's oil-rich area

DEIR EZ-ZOR-Anadolu Agency
US building new military bases in Syrias oil-rich area

The U.S. has started construction of two new military bases in Syria's oil-rich Deir ez-Zor governorate.

The military bases are being built in the 113th Brigade area and near al-Sur region, according to local sources.

While the footage captured by Anadolu Agency showed that many construction equipment are put into action, it was learnt the U.S. has sent 250 to 300 additional soldiers, armored vehicles, heavy weapons and ammunitions to the region.

After a pause in Turkey's anti-terror operation in northern Syria, U.S. troops on Nov. 1 resumed military patrols around oil reservoirs in northeastern Syria.

