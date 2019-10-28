US acted in accordance to alliance in Idlib op: Defense Ministry

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Before and during its operation in northwestern Syria that killed a terrorist ringleader, the U.S. acted "within the spirit of Alliance and strategic partnership" in the fight primarily against the ISILand PKK/YPG terror groups, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Oct. 27.

Underlining that U.S. and Turkish military officials coordinated and exchanged information prior to the operation on Oct. 26, the ministry said in a statement that Ankara warned its forces and "took timely measures to ensure operational and personnel security," on the basis of "interoperability and prevention of mutual interference with U.S. elements."

“Prior to the U.S. Operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place,” the ministry said on Twitter.

Citing two anonymous sources from the Pentagon and the army, it said the U.S. military conducted a special operations raid against Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Idlib, northwestern Syria.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the man who led the ISIL terror organization as it swept up large swaths of Iraq and Syria, was killed in a U.S. night-time raid in northwestern Syria, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Oct. 27.

Trump thanked Turkey, Russia, Syria and Iraq for their cooperation in the raid, further saying Ankara was "terrific", and noting U.S. forces "flew over" some Turkish territory during the mission.

'Baghdadi nemesis of humanity, Islam, Turkey'

Al-Baghdadi is one of the biggest enemies of humanity, Islam and Turkey, the foreign ministry said on Oct. 27.

"Turkey, being one of the most active members of the The Global Coalition Against Daesh, has engaged in hand to hand combat in the forefront of the fight against the terrorist organization founded by this terrorist and the wicked ideology that it represents," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a written statement, using the Arabic acronym for ISIL.

"Our struggle against terrorist organizations such as Daesh and PKK/PYD will continue uninterrupted also in the future," he added.

Meanwhile, Turkish president on Oct. 27 said the killing of al-Baghdadi marks a turning point in the joint fight against terrorism.

"Turkey will continue to support anti-terror efforts — as it has done in the past," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a tweet.

"Having paid the dearest price in the fight against Daesh, PKK/YPG, and other terrorist organizations, Turkey welcomes this development," he stressed.

"I am confident that a decisive struggle against terrorism, in line with the spirit of alliance, will bring peace to all of humanity."

'Fighting ISIL cornerstone of Turkey's ops'

The fight against the ISIL terrorist group is a "cornerstone" of Turkey’s anti-terror operations in Syria, Turkey’s director of communications said on Oct. 27.

"We will continue to hunt down and bring to justice all Daesh terrorists, including those that the terrorist organization PKK/YPG released from prisons in recent weeks," Fahrettin Altun said on Twitter.

"We will cooperate with source countries to ensure the repatriation of foreign terrorist fighters that joined Daesh," he added.

Altun highlighted Turkey’s cooperation with its "friends" and "allies" against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. "It’s time to eliminate all the remaining terrorist leaders," he said.