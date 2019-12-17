Urartian bull-headed caldron to be displayed in Van

  • December 17 2019 15:27:28

VAN
One of the four bull-headed cauldrons, used by the Urartian Kingdom in religious ceremonies, will be exhibited in the Van Museum.

Among the four cauldrons in the world, one is at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara, and two are preserved in Germany. Now, the fourth one is preparing to be exhibited in the Van Museum.

In 2017, three bull-headed cauldrons, one of which belongs to the Urartian Kingdom, were seized in the operation carried out by the security forces against smugglers in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa.

The Van Museum Directorate, which was informed about the artifact, contacted the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums. As a result of the initiatives, the cauldron was brought to Van, the capital of Urartu. The artifact will be displayed at a special place in the museum after the conservation works.

Speaking to the İhlas News Agency, Van Museum Director Erol Uslu said that the Urartian used the bull-headed cauldrons mostly in religious ceremonies.

“The 300-liter cauldron, unearthed during archeological excavations in Erzincan’s Altıntepe, is now on display at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara. There is no other bull-headed cauldron in Turkey. There is no bull, lion or siren head in two cauldrons that have been unearthed in the Ayanis Castle excavations.”

Uslu pointed out that the bull-headed cauldron symbolizing the Urartian god Teisheba was often used in religious ceremonies.

“There is no lion, bull and siren-headed cauldron in Van. We see Haldi [God of War] on the lion in such studies carried out for the Urartian chief god Haldi. The symbol of the second god, Teisheba, is bull. Most probably, it is used to symbolize Teisheba. The cauldron is placed on the left and right sides of the temples, and they are filled with water. We have no information about that they are used in daily life.”

