Unregistered Syrians sent back to camps in Turkey: Interior minister

  • July 24 2019 16:08:00

Unregistered Syrians sent back to camps in Turkey: Interior minister

ISTANBUL
Unregistered Syrians sent back to camps in Turkey: Interior minister

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu has said that authorities have been sending unregistered Syrians in the country to refugee camps.

“There are Syrians who come [to Turkey] via illegal means. We’ve taken them in and sent them to camps, saying that we have not given [you] a residence permit. No one under temporary protection can be deported,” Soylu told NTV TV station on July 24, adding that all Syrians in Turkey are under temporary protection.

“What are doing with them? When we catch unregistered Syrians, we send them to camps. There are currently 100,000 people in the camps,” he said.

Soylu also touched upon the Istanbul Governor’s Office’s order that set an Aug. 20 deadline for Syrian refugees to return to the Turkish province in which are registered.

“Our problem is with refugees who live in Istanbul but are registered in other provinces. Since July 12, we have caught 6,122 people, 1,000 of whom are Syrians. Of them, 2,600 are Afghans. We catch all of them. And except for the Syrians, we transfer them to repatriation centers. Syrians are under temporary protection,” he said.

Soylu said that about 100 police teams in Istanbul will visit various businesses that are suspected to have hired unregistered migrants. Initially, these business places will not be fined, but they will be revisited by the teams one month later and “will face big amounts of fines” in case they continue to employ unregistered migrants, Soylu said.

The Istanbul Governor’s Office said on July 22 that there are a total of 1,069,860 registered foreigners in the province, 522,381 whom are foreign nationals with a residence permit and 547,479 Syrian guests under temporary protection.

Turkey has more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees -- the highest number in the world.

Turkey, irregular immigrants, Syrians

MOST POPULAR

  1. UK's next PM Johnson's Ottoman roots

    UK's next PM Johnson's Ottoman roots

  2. Locals in Boris Johnson’s ancestral hometown in Turkey ‘proud’

    Locals in Boris Johnson’s ancestral hometown in Turkey ‘proud’

  3. Turkish banker arrives in Istanbul after US jail release

    Turkish banker arrives in Istanbul after US jail release

  4. Trump meets GOP senators on Turkey's S-400 purchase

    Trump meets GOP senators on Turkey's S-400 purchase

  5. 96th year of Lausanne Treaty celebrated

    96th year of Lausanne Treaty celebrated
Recommended
Turkey not satisfied with US proposal on safe zone in Syria: Turkish FM

Turkey not satisfied with US proposal on safe zone in Syria: Turkish FM
Project for parents: Improve communication within family

Project for parents: Improve communication within family
96th year of Lausanne Treaty celebrated

96th year of Lausanne Treaty celebrated
Locals in Boris Johnson’s ancestral hometown in Turkey ‘proud’

Locals in Boris Johnson’s ancestral hometown in Turkey ‘proud’
144 irregular migrants lost their lives so far in Turkey: Report

144 irregular migrants lost their lives so far in Turkey: Report

Centennial of Erzurum Congress marked

Centennial of Erzurum Congress marked
WORLD China warns of war in case of move toward Taiwan independence

China warns of war in case of move toward Taiwan independence

China’s defense ministry warned on July 24 that it was ready for war if there was a move toward Taiwan’s independence, accusing the United States of undermining global stability and denouncing its arms sales to the self-ruled island.
ECONOMY Central Bank to meet to review key rates

Central Bank to meet to review key rates

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Turkey’s Central Bank is set to meet today to review its key interest rates, with most analysts expecting the bank to deliver a rate cut between 200 to 300 basis points.
SPORTS Climate change turns up heat on sports

Climate change turns up heat on sports

As the planet heats up, competing in, or even watching, many outdoor sports is becoming increasingly challenging as climate change brings harsher heatwaves, more intense rain, greater fire risks and other threats.