Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

  • January 30 2020 13:04:42

Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

ISTANBUL
Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

Never-before-seen photographs of modern Turkey founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk have been unearthed by chance from a drawer belonging to the daughter of Osman Şevki Uludağ, a famous Turkish medical historian.

Photographs belong to the personal archive of Ela Uludağ, who died in November. Her second-generation granddaughter, İrem Ela Yıldızeli spoke about the details of the revelation and the story of the old photographs.

“There is a buffet specially made for a wedding gift of Nebile İrdelp, Atatürk’s adoptive daughter. Mrs. Nebile is also the neighbor of my great grandparents in Nişantaşı. My grandfather Osman Şevki Bey later owned this memory of Atatürk,” Yıldızeli said.

Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer
Stating that the photographs came out by chance in a drawer of the buffet, Yıldızeli said that the photos of Atatürk were taken with Osman Şevki Uludağ’s own camera.

“My grandfather was also interested in the art of photography. He took these photos while Atatürk came to Ankara by train. My grandfather made works on almost every subject he was an expert of,” Yıldızeli said.

“My grandmother protected the photos like her eyes and fortunately she did. As I get to know the world of my grandfather, I travel to new places with full of surprises,” she added.

Osman Şevki, who named Mt Uludağ

Osman Şevki Uludağ went to Anatolia in 1919 and worked as a military doctor during the Turkish War of Independence.

He was the first to suggest that this name be given to the Uludağ mountain in Bursa, formerly known as Keşişdağı.

Osman Şevki participated in a tour of teachers from Istanbul, as he was working at Eyüp Tuberculosis Dispensary.

While on the road, the mountain looked empyreal to Osman Şevki, and he murmured, “What an almighty mountain it is!”

Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer
And at the end of his report to the chief of General Staff at the time on the way back, he wrote, “Let’s give this a suitable name for the mountain and say Uludağ [Almighty Mount].”

Osman Şevki also managed to climb the summit of the mountain. It is believed to be the first climb in the history of the republic.

He later naturally adopted the last name “Uludağ” when a surname law was adopted in 1934.

He also composed about 120 compositions in the field of Turkish music.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

    Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

  2. FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkish intel foils plots against country

    FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkish intel foils plots against country

  3. CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

    CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

  4. Greek Cyprus not ready to share power and wealth, says Turkish Cyprus FM

    Greek Cyprus not ready to share power and wealth, says Turkish Cyprus FM

  5. US commander visits Turkey for talks on Syria

    US commander visits Turkey for talks on Syria
Recommended
Ara Güler exhibition opens in Rome

Ara Güler exhibition opens in Rome
Berlinale unveils 2020 line-up amid diversity debate

Berlinale unveils 2020 line-up amid diversity debate
Turkish cultural center inks deal with NBA team

Turkish cultural center inks deal with NBA team

Turkey’s arts and culture sector ‘may become its soft power’

Turkey’s arts and culture sector ‘may become its soft power’
Turkish Nobel laureate Sancar’s home to open as museum

Turkish Nobel laureate Sancar’s home to open as museum
Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art
WORLD Europe evacuation flight off to China, cruise ship checked

Europe evacuation flight off to China, cruise ship checked

An A380 passenger plane left Portugal on Jan. 30 en route to pick up hundreds of Europeans in China who want to escape the new virus and Italian authorities were keeping some 6,000 passengers on a cruise ship while they checked for a possible infection.
ECONOMY Lenders post $8.3 billion profit in 2019

Lenders post $8.3 billion profit in 2019

The combined profit of Turkish banks totaled some 49.75 billion Turkish Liras (around $8.3 billion) in the whole of 2019, the country’s banking watchdog BDDK reported on Jan. 30.
SPORTS Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Jan. 29 with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his maiden Australian Open semi-final and rocked the old guard of men's tennis.