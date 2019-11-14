UNESCO can trust Turkey, says education minister

  • November 14 2019 09:51:11

UNESCO can trust Turkey, says education minister

PARIS-Anadolu Agency
UNESCO can trust Turkey, says education minister

The Turkish education minister said UNESCO can trust Turkey for any meaningful initiative that will take the institution forward.

Speaking at the 40th Session of UNESCO General Conference, Ziya Selçuk expressed his happiness for Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Altay Cengizer assuming the presidency of the conference.

"Turkey will fulfill its part and support UNESCO and the director general in making this organization strong and reformed in order to counter many modern challenges," Selçuk said.

He added that the expectations from UNESCO are high, and Turkey hopes the organization will regain its strong vision.

The UNESCO General Conference, which is held biennially, is the organization's highest decision-making body.

Cengizer will serve for the period of 2019-2021.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

    Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

  2. Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

    Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

  3. Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

    Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

  4. 5 must-visit Turkish villages

    5 must-visit Turkish villages

  5. New roof of Istanbul’s landmark train station unveiled

    New roof of Istanbul’s landmark train station unveiled
Recommended
Turkey, Russia hold sixth round of joint patrols in northern Syria

Turkey, Russia hold sixth round of joint patrols in northern Syria
Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers

Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers
Turkey neutralizes 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkey 'neutralizes' 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915

Senator Graham blocks resolution on events of 1915
Turkey strongly condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza

Turkey 'strongly' condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza
Twin explosions injure 17 at armory in SE Turkey

Twin explosions injure 17 at armory in SE Turkey
WORLD Cease-fire reached in Gaza after spike in violence

Cease-fire reached in Gaza after spike in violence

A cease-fire was reached in Gaza on Nov. 14 following two days of bloody Israeli escalation.
ECONOMY Turkeys industrial production surges in September

Turkey's industrial production surges in September

Turkey’s industrial output improved in September on an annual basis, as all sub-indexes performed an increase, according to official data released on Nov. 14.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes to face Russias Zenit

Anadolu Efes to face Russia's Zenit

Turkey's Anadolu Efes will take on Russia's Zenit in the eighth round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season