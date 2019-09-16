Unemployment rate at 13% in June

  • September 16 2019 10:34:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The unemployment rate in Turkey stood at 13% in June, the country's statistical authority announced on Sept. 16.

The figure was 2.8 percentage point up from the same month last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said in a statement.

The number of unemployed aged 15 and over increased 938,000 year-on-year to hit 4.25 million in the month.

TÜİK data showed that non-agricultural unemployment rate stood at 15.3%, posting a rise of 3.2 percentage point during the same period.

"While youth unemployment rate including persons aged 15-24 was 24.8% with 5.4 percentage point increase, the unemployment rate for persons aged 15-64 occurred as 13.3% with 2.9 percentage point increase," it said.

The employment rate in the country fell 2 percentage points on an annual basis to 46.2% in June.

"The number of employed persons decreased by 802,000 to 28.5 million persons in June 2019 compared with the same period of last year," the statement read.

Turkey's labor force participation rate was 53.3% in the same month, 72.4% for men and 34.7% for women.

 

