Unemployment rate at 13.9% in July

  • October 15 2019 10:59:51

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's unemployment rate became 13.9% in July this year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Oct. 15.

The unemployment rate rose 3.1 percentage points compared to July 2018, TÜİK stated.

The number of unemployed people aged 15 and above rose 1.06 million to 4.59 million as of July compared to July 2018, according to the institute.

The non-agricultural unemployment rate also rose 3.6 percentage points to 16.5%, year-on-year in July.

"While [the] youth unemployment rate including those aged 15-24 was 27.1% with 7.2 percentage points rise, the unemployment rate for those aged 15-64 occurred as 14.2% with 3.2 percentage points rise," the institute added.

In June, the country's unemployment rate was 13%, with 4.25 million unemployed people aged 15 and above.

