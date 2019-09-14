UN thanks Akıncı for efforts to solve Cyprus issue

NICOSIA- Anadolu Agency

The U.N. special envoy to Cyprus thanked the Turkish Cypriot president for his efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue, according to a statement by the Presidency of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Sept. 13.

Jane Holl Lute sent a letter to Mustafa Akıncı to thank for his continuing commitment to the efforts for building a constructive path to the solution of the Cyprus issue.

Lute also expressed her wish to meet with Akıncı again in the shortest possible time.

Akıncı received Lute on Sept. 1, Presidential Spokesman Barış Burcu said on Twitter.

The negotiations between Lute and Akıncı continued for a week.

During this period, Lute met with Akıncı six times and also held talks with Greek Cypriot administration leader Nicos Anastasiades.

Akıncı and Anastasiades met at an informal reception at the U.N. Good Offices Mission in the buffer zone on Sept. 6, before Lute's departure.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to meet with Akıncı and Anastasiades within this month.

Guterres is also likely to hold a triple meeting with the two leaders, said Akıncı in a press conference on Sept. 7.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’ annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the TRNC was founded.

The decades since then have seen several attempts to resolve the dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries -- Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. -- ended in 2017 in Switzerland.