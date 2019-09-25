UN chief to visit Turkey for mediation conference

  • September 25 2019 09:41:00

UN chief to visit Turkey for mediation conference

NEW YORK- Anadolu Agency
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul next month to attend a mediation conference.       

Guterres will attend the Istanbul Mediation Conference on Oct. 31, according to information obtained by an Anadolu Agency correspondent.       

Istanbul conferences on mediation bring together experts and enable a significant platform for the exchange of knowledge and practice in mediation.       

The first conference was organized in 2012. 

UN, Turkey,

