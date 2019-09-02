UK's Johnson threatens to purge rebel Brexit lawmakers

  • September 02 2019 10:21:59

LONDON- Reuters
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has threatened to purge any lawmaker in his party who votes against the government on Brexit in a dramatic escalation of tensions ahead of a crucial week at Westminster.

A senior source in the whips office, responsible for party enforcement, said any Conservative lawmaker who votes against the government this week would be thrown out of the parliamentary party and banned from standing for the Conservatives in the next election.

"The whips are telling Conservative MPs (members of parliament) today a very simple message - if they fail to vote with the government on Tuesday they will be destroying the government's negotiating position and handing control of parliament to Jeremy Corbyn," the source said. 

"Any Conservative MP who does this will have the whip withdrawn and will not stand as Conservative candidates in an election."

The battle for Brexit will enter the endgame this week when opposition lawmakers from all parties seek to either change the law, or the government, in their drive to block what they say would be an economically damaging no-deal Brexit.

Corbyn, leader of the opposition Labour Party, said that he is ready to do everything possible to stop a no-deal Brexit, describing it as a final attempt to pull "our country back from the brink.”

That puts him on a collision course with Johnson, figurehead of the 2016 Vote Leave campaign, who has upped the stakes in the battle since coming to power in July by vowing to take Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal on Oct. 31.

He says any attempt to force his hand in parliament through votes this week will hamper his efforts to secure a new deal from Brussels.

But Johnson has a working majority of just one seat in the 650-seat chamber, meaning his threat to eject lawmakers such as the former finance minister Philip Hammond or former justice minister David Gauke could lead to an election.

"I understand calling an election, maybe even this week, is one of the options under consideration," the BBC's Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said.

"It is far from inevitable, but it's not impossible that, within a matter of days, we could all be asked to go to the polls again."

Britain's education minister Gavin Williamson, himself a former chief whip, said Johnson did not want to call an election but it was right to threaten any lawmakers with deselection because they were undermining Britain's position with Brussels.

WORLD Hong Kong protesters target trains, urge general strike

Hong Kong protesters target trains, urge general strike

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters threw morning rush hour train travel into chaos on Sept. 1, kicking off another day of potential turmoil after a weekend featuring some of the worst violence in three months of anti-government protests.
ECONOMY Turkeys GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Turkey's GDP nearly at $175B in Q2

Turkey's gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices totaled 1 trillion Turkish liras (nearly $175 billion) in the second quarter of 2019, the country's statistical authority said on Sept. 1.       
SPORTS Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Women’s volleyball team advance in European Championship

Turkish Women's National Volleyball team advanced to the quarter-finals on Sept. 1, beating Croatia 3-2 in the 2019 CEV European Championship.