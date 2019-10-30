UK set to go to polls for early election on Dec 12

LONDON-Anadolu Agency

British lawmakers on Oct. 29 gave green light to go for an early general election after a crucial vote that followed hours of debate.

The election will be held on Dec. 12 after the bill submitted by the government received 438 votes in favor and 20 against.

The election aims to break the deadlock in the House of Commons over Brexit.

The decision to go to polls came on the day the EU formally adopted a flexible extension -- dubbed “flextension” -- until Jan. 31, 2020, which means the U.K. can leave the union if the revised Brexit deal is ratified by the House of Commons on an earlier date.



EU 'formally adopts' Brexit deadline extension



The European Union has “formally adopted” a flexible extension to Brexit deadline until Jan. 31, 2020, European Council President Donald Tusk announced on Oct. 29.

“The EU27 has formally adopted the extension,” Tusk tweeted.

“It may be the last one,” he said, signaling there could be no more extension. He also appealed to Britain to “make the best use of this time.”

The extension was agreed on earlier this week by the 27 members of the union.

The U.K. was set to leave the EU on Oct. 31 but a new extension granted by the bloc has furthered the deadline to Jan. 31, 2020. The “flextension” can be cut short if Britain can ratify the revised deal of Johnson on a date earlier than the deadline.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had insisted that the U.K. would leave the EU on Oct. 31, had to ask for an extension after failing in a vote that would fast-track the legislation of his deal on Oct. 23.