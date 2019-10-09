UK seeking stronger post-Brexit trade with Turkey

  • October 09 2019 10:34:39

UK seeking stronger post-Brexit trade with Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
UK seeking stronger post-Brexit trade with Turkey

The U.K. wants to protect and increase its trade volume with Turkey, the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey (BCCT) Chairman Chris Gaunt told Anadolu Agency on Oct. 8.

The Turkish and British authorities are seeking to find a solution to issues that may arise in bilateral trade post-Brexit, Gaunt confirmed.

He said that the U.K. does not want to lose the current bilateral trade volume between the two countries of around £18 billion ($23 billion) but wants to strengthen its commercial relations with Turkey despite uncertainties over Brexit.

Both sides are willing to undertake new investments and projects, but British companies are going through a difficult process with uncertainties due to Brexit, Gaunt explained.

"It was never going to be an easy transition. We have seen this over the last three years. Now, we have got to a point, where the government and the prime minister made a very clear commitment that we will leave on the 31st of October with or without a deal. Whether that will happen is not clear either," he said.

He called for a form of free trade agreement that he said would be needed between the two countries as Turkey, which is a part of the EU's Customs Union Agreement, cannot independently under current EU rules negotiate a deal with the U.K. if it leaves without a deal.

"Our diplomats and the Turkish ministries are working to find a solution to this,” he said 

Turkey – high profile for offshore wind and storage

The BCCT is focusing heavily on Turkey, particularly for energy and technology trade. “We keep Turkey as very high profile," Gaunt said.

To this end, the chamber has organized two conferences in the U.K. to be held by the end of the year to allow start-ups, Turkish companies and U.K. companies to meet.

U.K. Offshore wind farm technology has been targeted from the many potential investment opportunities that they follow, Gaunt said.

The U.K. government has been promoting this technology and wants to bring it to Turkey, a sector that Turkey to date has not invested in.

"It is going to happen, whether it happens now or later. We have already committed to providing this sort of help and support to Turkey," he asserted.

Solar storage technology is another target sector in which Turkey has huge potential.

He said that British companies with experience in developing storage for solar power are interested in looking for opportunities in countries like Turkey with strong solar potential.

Turkish and British companies could co-invest in third countries

In recognition of Turkey’s advantageous, geographical location as a potential hub for U.K. companies, he said, "up until now we have been providing services to U.K. companies, but now we are also providing services to Turkish companies, particularly Turkish companies that want to invest in the U.K.

"When you view Turkey, you do not just look at it in terms of its domestic market, but also look at its trading relationships within the region because many Turkish companies have operations in Central Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa.

"If you want to expand your products and brands into these markets the first stop is Turkey and you should try to find a good Turkish partner that will enable you to move into these markets. We promote that very strongly," Gaunt said.

He said that the chamber works very closely with the U.K. Export Finance (UKEF), which is very active in Turkey.

The UKEF allocated a $3 billion budget for Turkey, which can also be used for Turkish and British companies' investment projects in third countries, Gaunt explained.

"The UKEF can provide funding of up to 85% of the total, but the criteria are based on using 20% of U.K. content in the supply chain," he added.

£1 equals 7.13 Turkish liras.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. US effectively shuts off Turkey from NE Syria airspace

    US effectively shuts off Turkey from NE Syria airspace

  2. Over 40,000 Turkish 'lords', 'ladies' of Scotland

    Over 40,000 Turkish 'lords', 'ladies' of Scotland

  3. Turkey urges world to back efforts in Syria's north

    Turkey urges world to back efforts in Syria's north

  4. Why is Turkey in a quarrel with once-friend Syria?: CHP leader

    Why is Turkey in a quarrel with once-friend Syria?: CHP leader

  5. Vital questions lingering ahead of Turkey's Syria move

    Vital questions lingering ahead of Turkey's Syria move
Recommended
TurkStream branch to Serbia to start in 2020

TurkStream branch to Serbia to start in 2020
Marriott Intl aims to launch more hotels in Turkey

Marriott Int'l aims to launch more hotels in Turkey
Russia, Turkey to increase trade in local currencies

Russia, Turkey to increase trade in local currencies
Turkey raises concerns over Brexit, trade wars

Turkey raises concerns over Brexit, trade wars
Int’l passenger traffic at Turkish airports up 11 pct

Int’l passenger traffic at Turkish airports up 11 pct
Turkish Treasury sees $3.8B cash deficit in September

Turkish Treasury sees $3.8B cash deficit in September
WORLD White House spurns House impeachment probe as illegitimate

White House spurns House impeachment probe as illegitimate

The White House declared it will halt any and all cooperation with what it termed the “illegitimate” impeachment probe by House Democrats, sharpening the constitutional clash between President Donald Trump and Congress.
ECONOMY UK seeking stronger post-Brexit trade with Turkey

UK seeking stronger post-Brexit trade with Turkey

The U.K. wants to protect and increase its trade volume with Turkey, the British Chamber of Commerce in Turkey (BCCT) Chairman Chris Gaunt told Anadolu Agency on Oct. 8.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes defeat city rivals Besiktas

Anadolu Efes defeat city rivals Besiktas

Anadolu Efes beat Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta 80-68 in an away game in Turkey's Basketball Super Lig on Oct. 7.