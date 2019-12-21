UEFA fines Turkey football body for military salute

ANKARA

UEFA fined the Turkish Football Federation on Dec. 20 for performing military salute goal celebrations during the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers.

"To fine the Turkish Football Federation €50,000 [$55,369] as an overall punishment, to include inter alia the crowd disturbances by its supporters on the occasion of the UEFA European Championship 2020 Qualifying Round match between the national teams of Turkey and France on 14 October 2019," European football’s governing body said in a statement.

Several Turkish players were reprimanded for manifestations of a non-sporting nature during matches against France and Albania, according to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body.

After drawing France 1-1 in an away match on Oct. 14 to remain at top of Group H in the UEFA EURO 2020 qualifiers, Turkish players celebrated by saluting in tribute to the Turkish soldiers fighting terrorists in Turkey's anti-terror "Operation Peace Spring" into northeastern Syria.

The celebration was not televised by French TV.

In October, UEFA launched an inquiry after the EURO 2020 qualifiers in Istanbul and France where Turkish players gave military-style salutes in celebration of goals.

This probe was requested by France.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had condemned UEFA on Nov. 7 for their discriminatory treatment of Turkish national team and clubs over celebratory salutes.

He said that UEFA should be aware of this wrongdoing.

"When it comes to Turkey and Turkish athletes, the attitude [of UEFA] changes," Erdoğan said, adding that Europe's football body should not let sports be politicized with their wrong decisions.