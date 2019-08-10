Two million Muslims begin Hajj pilgrimage

  • August 10 2019 11:41:00

Two million Muslims begin Hajj pilgrimage

MECCA- Anadolu Agency
Two million Muslims begin Hajj pilgrimage

More than two million Muslim pilgrims ascended the plain Mt. Arafat near the Saudi city of Mecca on Aug. 10 to perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

After spending a night of meditation and introspection in the tent city of Mina- the first leg of the five-day Hajj - pilgrims, dressed in white garment that emphasizes the unity regardless of social status or nationality, set out for Mt. Arafat early morning.

It was on Mt. Arafat that Prophet Muhammad delivered his final sermon.

Muslims spent the entire day on the Arafat plateau while praying continuously and asking God for forgiveness and mercy followed by the symbolic “stoning of the devil” the ritual.

The ritual is a recreation of Prophet Abraham’s stoning of the devil at the three places where the latter is said to have tried to dissuade Abraham from obeying God’s order to sacrifice his son, Ismael.

After the stoning ritual pilgrims will sacrifice animals to mark the beginning of the four-day Eid al-Adha holiday.

The Hajj pilgrimage is the "fifth pillar" of the Islamic faith- a ritual that must be performed by all Muslims, if financially viable, at least once in their lives.

hajj, Mecca, Eid al-Adha

MOST POPULAR

  1. Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

    Aizanoi, the second Ephesus of Turkey

  2. Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

    Court-like judicial structures to be established at major airports, says justice minister

  3. Top Turkish, US officials discuss safe zone in Syria

    Top Turkish, US officials discuss safe zone in Syria

  4. Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey

    Erdoğan iterates vow to fight attacks against Turkey

  5. Syriac Christians hail Turkey's initiatives

    Syriac Christians hail Turkey's initiatives
Recommended
North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea

North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea

2nd explosion in Danish capital damages police

2nd explosion in Danish capital damages police
Police say tens killed in Tanzania fuel tanker explosion

Police say tens killed in Tanzania fuel tanker explosion
Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks

Turkish, Greek Cypriot leaders to meet in September for talks
Protesters throng Hong Kong airport as property lobby calls for calm

Protesters throng Hong Kong airport as property lobby calls for calm
Trump names new acting intelligence director as Gordon quits

Trump names new acting intelligence director as Gordon quits
WORLD North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea

North Korea fires 2 missiles into sea

North Korea on Aug. 10 extended a recent streak of weapons displays by firing what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, according to South Korea’s military.
ECONOMY Turkeys chicken meat production down in June

Turkey's chicken meat production down in June

Chicken meat production in Turkey fell by 1.3% year-on-year in June, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Aug. 8.
SPORTS Bayern launches cup defense amid scandals in German football

Bayern launches cup defense amid scandals in German football

Niko Kovac’s Bayern Munich launches its 2019-2020 season as German Cup title holder in the first round this weekend, but the traditional season curtain-raiser will be overshadowed this year by a string of scandals rocking football in Germany.