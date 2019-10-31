Turkstream natural gas in Hungary's interest: Putin

  • October 31 2019 09:33:00

Turkstream natural gas in Hungary's interest: Putin

BUDAPEST-Reuters
Turkstream natural gas in Hungarys interest: Putin

Hungary could receive natural gas from the TurkStream pipeline, which would be in its interest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Oct. 30.

Speaking at a joint press conference after meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Putin said Hungary was an important partner for Russia in transporting natural gas to Europe.

"Hungary's participation in the TurkStream natural gas pipeline is in Hungary's interest, with which Hungary will provide its own energy security," he said.

Putin said the first part of the pipeline, with an annual capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters, is expected to be launched by the end of 2019, and a second section with the same capacity that will run from Bulgaria to Serbia and Hungary will be completed in 2020.

He added that there was only a 15-kilometer section in Hungary.

Orban said his country attached great importance to energy security.

"If Russian natural gas can be brought to Hungary only through Ukraine, this is a bad situation in terms of our sovereignty. We also want gas to reach Hungary via different countries. TurkStream is an option. The sooner we can connect, the better."

The TurkStream gas pipeline, crossing beneath the Black Sea from Russia to Turkey and set to stretch to Turkey's neighbors, will have a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters.

Turkey will receive 15.75 billion cubic meters of the gas, while the remainder will go to Europe.

Ankara has been working with Moscow on the construction of the pipeline that runs beneath the Black Sea.

With the first segment of the pipeline completed, negotiations are ongoing in Europe for the next segment.

Ukraine, along with some European countries, opposes the TurkStream project's second line as they believe it will contribute to an increase in Russia's monopoly in the European gas market.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to widen safe zone area if attacked by the YPG: Erdoğan

    Turkey to widen safe zone area if attacked by the YPG: Erdoğan

  2. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  3. US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

    US voted against Turkey to take revenge over Syria: Çavuşoğlu

  4. Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

    Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

  5. CHP leader backs Ankara’s move on US House resolution

    CHP leader backs Ankara’s move on US House resolution
Recommended
Twitter to ban all political advertising: CEO

Twitter to ban all political advertising: CEO
Epstein autopsy points to homicide: Expert

Epstein autopsy points to homicide: Expert
Morocco: Death penalty upheld for hikers killers

Morocco: Death penalty upheld for hikers' killers
First Turk to be Constitutional Court head: North Macedonia

First Turk to be Constitutional Court head: North Macedonia
Lebanons Aoun asks govt to work in caretaker role

Lebanon's Aoun asks gov't to work in caretaker role
Bosnian court jails ex-soldier over war crimes

Bosnian court jails ex-soldier over war crimes
WORLD Twitter to ban all political advertising: CEO

Twitter to ban all political advertising: CEO

Twitter decides to ban political advertising globally, starting Nov. 22, according to the company's CEO Jack Dorsey

ECONOMY Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Oil imports rose 12 percent in August

Turkey’s oil imports increased by 12 percent from a year ago to climb to 4.2 million tons in August, a report by EPDK shows
SPORTS Turkeys Fenerbahçe Beko stunned in Israel

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko stunned in Israel

Turkish basketball team Fenerbahçe Beko lose to Israel's Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv 67-55 in a Turkish Airlines EuroLeague game.