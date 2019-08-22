Turks denied asylum should return to Turkey: Greek PM

PARIS-Anadolu Agency

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Aug. 22 that Turks who have the right of asylum can remain in Greece but those who cannot obtain it should return to Turkey.

Speaking to French daily Le Figaro in advance of his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, Mitsotakis said Greece will change its national policies on requesting asylum and speed up the decision-making process.

Stressing Turkey's importance as a neighbor and NATO ally, Mitsotakis said Greece is eager to work with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to resolve issues such as migration.

A common policy on asylum in the European Union needs to be pursued, he added.

In 2018, Greece along with Germany were among the top EU countries where suspected members of the FETÖ sought asylum after the defeated coup attempt in Turkey, according to Turkish officials.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.