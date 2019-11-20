Turkish women executive wins three Stevie Awards

ISTANBUL
Seda Kalyoncu, senior vice president of corporate communications at Turkey’s flag carrier Turkish Airlines, was named the winner in three prestigious Stevie Awards categories.

Kalyoncu received the Gold Stevie Award in the Woman of the Year – Industry category.

She also won the Gold Stevie Award for the Most Innovative Woman of the Year.

Kalyoncu also took home Gold Award in the Female Executive of the Year in Europe, the Middle East and Africa category.

The Stevie Award trophy is one of the world’s most coveted prizes.

Since 2002, the Gold Stevie Award has been conferred for achievement in business to organizations and individuals in more than 60 nations.

Stevie Award judges include many of the world’s most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and business educators.

Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations.

Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

ECONOMY

Turkish women executive wins three Stevie Awards

