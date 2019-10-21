Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms

  • October 21 2019 11:52:00

Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms

Razi Canikligil – NEW YORK
Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms

Tuğçe Taş, 34, the owner of a fashion consulting company named Panacea in Los Angeles who previously worked in the purchasing departments of famous stores in Istanbul, had been reported missing for a week.

Tuğberk Taş, the young woman's brother in Istanbul, confirmed that Tuğçe Taş is safe and well.

"Her phone was actually lost. She just wanted to rest her head, so we understood that there is nothing to be worry about," Tuğberk Taş said.

"We could not get any news from Tuğçe for a week. We could not reach her phone, we were not able to send messages, the phone was lost. Then, we found out there’s nothing to be scared of. She just needed to rest her head a bit. My mother went to Los Angeles, and she is doing well now,” he added.

Upon an application from Taş’s friends and the Turkish Consulate General, Los Angeles Police Department published “Missing” posters and started hanging them around places she used to go.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges US to ensure withdrawal of YPG/PKK

    Erdoğan urges US to ensure withdrawal of YPG/PKK

  2. Antalya hosts more than 14 million tourists

    Antalya hosts more than 14 million tourists

  3. Turkey is waiting for the other shoe to drop

    Turkey is waiting for the other shoe to drop

  4. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  5. Russia, Iran might push Turkey to start dialogue with Syria

    Russia, Iran might push Turkey to start dialogue with Syria
Recommended
Lebanon set to cut ministers pay as protests engulf country

Lebanon set to cut ministers' pay as protests engulf country
Hong Kong leader apologizes for mosque water cannon incident

Hong Kong leader apologizes for mosque water cannon incident
8 killed in Chile protests against metro price hikes

8 killed in Chile protests against metro price hikes
Russian group hijacked Iranian spying operation, officials say

Russian group hijacked Iranian spying operation, officials say
Anti-separatists rally in Barcelona after pro-independence unrest

Anti-separatists rally in Barcelona after pro-independence unrest
Sheep take over streets of Madrid for annual migration

Sheep take over streets of Madrid for annual migration
WORLD Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms

Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms

Missing Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, her brother in Istanbul confirms
ECONOMY Number of local millionaires rise by almost 30,000

Number of local millionaires rise by almost 30,000

The number of deposit holders with at least one million Turkish Liras (around $172,000) and more in their bank accounts increased by 29,928 compared to the end of 2018 to reach a total of 210,054 people as of end-August, reports say

SPORTS Klopp criticises VAR after Liverpool draw at Man Utd

Klopp criticises VAR after Liverpool draw at Man Utd

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp criticises the video assistant referee (VAR) system after his team's 1-1 draw at Manchester United