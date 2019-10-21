Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms

Razi Canikligil – NEW YORK

Tuğçe Taş, 34, the owner of a fashion consulting company named Panacea in Los Angeles who previously worked in the purchasing departments of famous stores in Istanbul, had been reported missing for a week.

Tuğberk Taş, the young woman's brother in Istanbul, confirmed that Tuğçe Taş is safe and well.

"Her phone was actually lost. She just wanted to rest her head, so we understood that there is nothing to be worry about," Tuğberk Taş said.

"We could not get any news from Tuğçe for a week. We could not reach her phone, we were not able to send messages, the phone was lost. Then, we found out there’s nothing to be scared of. She just needed to rest her head a bit. My mother went to Los Angeles, and she is doing well now,” he added.

Upon an application from Taş’s friends and the Turkish Consulate General, Los Angeles Police Department published “Missing” posters and started hanging them around places she used to go.